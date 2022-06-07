You can play with the Hallé

Calling all young musicians! Local children of all ages in full time education have the unique chance to perform with The Hallé Orchestra, led by the Hallé Assistant Conductor, Delyana Lazarova, this summer.

The Isle of Man Arts Council is bringing the world famous orchestra to the island for performances at the Villa Marina on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

As part of the orchestra’s ‘Come and Play with The Hallé’ initiative, local school children who play an orchestral or band instrument, have the chance to be part of the Sunday afternoon performance.

Marlene Maska MLC, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘This is a unique and exciting opportunity for local musicians to perform with one of the world’s best known and most critically acclaimed orchestras.

‘This ties in with the Council’s new strategy, in which we pledge to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy the arts.’

The Come and Play programme looks at composers from the Americas and includes: Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland, Libertango 4 by Piazolla and the instantly recognisable Adagio For Strings by Samuel Barber.

Participants will meet in advance to rehearse the pieces on Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, July 17 .

There rehearsals will be run by Isle of Man Arts Council member and Head of Music at King William’s College, Steve Daykin.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said it is pleased to be sponsoring the weekend.