Television presenter Noel Edmonds has celebrated the arrival of his exclusive Isle of Man wine collection after the bottles completed their 11,500-mile journey from New Zealand.
The former Deal or No Deal host, who splits his time between the Isle of Man and New Zealand, joined invited guests at Douglas wine bar Wine Down this week for a special tasting evening to mark the launch.
The Isle of Man-only range includes a Pinot Grigio, a Reserve wine, a Riesling and a Mediterranean-style rosé, with the bottles unavailable anywhere else.
Sharing an update with followers on Instagram this week, Edmonds revealed the wines had finally arrived on the island.
He said: ‘Thank you for your patience, because you've been asking me for the past few months what's happened to the wine. Well, most of it has arrived here in Douglas because of Anne and this wonderful place, Wine Down.’
In a video filmed inside the venue, Edmonds said the owner had organised a special evening with invited guests to sample the collection for the first time.
Writing alongside the post, he added: ‘After travelling over 11,500 miles from New Zealand, River Haven Wine has arrived on the Isle of Man. Now it's time to see what all the fuss is about.’
When unveiling the project earlier this year, Edmonds described the announcement as ‘a long time coming’ after months of preparation both at the vineyard and behind the scenes.
The television personality has become a familiar face on the Island since making it one of his homes and has frequently spoken of his affection for the Isle of Man and its community.