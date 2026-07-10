Motorists are being advised to plan ahead as a series of temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be introduced across Douglas this week to facilitate the visit of King Charles III.
The restrictions, announced by the Department of Infrastructure, will be in place between Sunday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 14, ahead of and during the King's visit.
The most significant traffic disruption will take place on Tuesday, July 14, when sections of Douglas Promenade, Summerhill Link Road, Bucks Road, Finch Road, Hill Street and Myrtle Street will be closed to vehicles between 6am and 6pm.
Temporary restrictions will also affect St George's Walk from Monday morning through to Tuesday evening.
Parking restrictions will also be enforced on a number of roads in the capital. No parking will be permitted along sections of Douglas Promenade from 6pm on Sunday, July 12 until 6pm on Tuesday, July 14.
Additional restrictions will apply on roads including Bucks Road, Finch Road, Stanley Mount, St George's Street, Hope Street, Summerhill, Blackberry Lane, Mount Havelock and Strathallan Road during the day on Tuesday.
To assist with traffic management, the one-way systems on Hill Street and Myrtle Street will be temporarily suspended between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
Diversions will be in place while the closures are in effect. Traffic normally using Douglas Promenade will be diverted via Port Jack, Strathallan Road and Summerhill, while alternative routes have also been designated for vehicles travelling in both directions during the closure of Bucks Road.
Emergency service vehicles and vehicles authorised by the Department of Infrastructure will be exempt from the restrictions.
Members of the public requiring further information are asked to contact the Department of Infrastructure on 850000.
His Majesty the Lord of Mann’s visit will begin with a special sitting of Tynwald, where King Charles will address members in his role as Lord of Mann.
He will take part in a ceremonial procession into the chamber before responding to a Loyal Address and meeting members of the public outside the parliament building.
The King will then attend a garden party at Government House, where he is due to meet a number of Manx speakers, representatives from Culture Vannin, island farmers, weavers from the island's woollen mills and people involved in planting the Coronation Copse.
Later, he will visit Douglas Promenade to mark the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
During the visit he will meet tram staff, view the horses and historic tramcars, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey on one of the horse trams while greeting members of the public.
The visit will be His Majesty's first to the island since becoming King and his first as Lord of Mann.
He last visited the Isle of Man in 2012, when he was Prince of Wales.
Hi wife, Queen Camilla, visited the island in March 2024 while the King had been diagnosed with cancer.