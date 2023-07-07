The Manx government is advertising for a new Information Commissioner – but the job advert says English is not required.
And the application closes on the same day as the start date.
Deputy Information Commissioner Nicola Whiting took to LinkedIn to express her dismay.
She posted: ‘Well this just about sums it up.
‘When you think it couldn’t possibly get any worse…’
It was announced last month that the current Information Commissioner Iain McDonald is stepping down after more than 20 years, with insufficient financial and staffing resources being blamed for his decision.
His replacement will initially be taken on on a six-month contract with a view to becoming permanent. They will receive a ‘highly competitive salary’ of between £80,000-95,000 a year.
But bafflingly, the job advert says that the role comes with a flexible language requirement – and English is not required.
And the application deadline and expected start date are both July 17.
The job advert says the role comes with flexibility/hybrid working and would best suit someone who is able to travel to or relocate to the Isle of Man.
It says experience of working in data protection, GDPR and on freedom of information is essential.
The job advert describes it as ‘an incredible experience for your CV that will set you out as a noteworthy expert in this field’. ‘This makes for an exciting and unique opportunity to become a noteworthy individual in data protection!’, it adds.
Among the benefits it lists is the chance to experience life in the Isle of Man.
The Information Commissioner is the independent authority responsible for upholding the public’s information rights and promoting and enforcing compliance with the island’s information rights legislation, including the Freedom of Information Act, Data Protection Act and Unsolicited Communications regulations.
There is currently a team of five, including the current Information Commissioner, who is leaving at the end of this month.
Responsibilities are driven by the legislation and the duties and functions include maintaining the register of data controllers, promoting good practice, providing advice and assistance and undertaking assessments of the processing of personal data.
Last week, the Information Commissioner issued an unprecedented reprimand to 20 public authorities following a Freedom of Information data breach.
An investigation was launched last month after a senior figure in the Cabinet Office accessed the personal data of island residents contained in more than 540 FoI requests on more than 1,200 separate occasions.
Every government department was affected, as well as the police, the Attorney General’s Chambers and Manx Care, among others.