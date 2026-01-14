A family is reaching out for information after their late son’s memorial bench was damaged.
Jake Watson passed away when he was 14 in 2016 from a severe asthma attack and this year marks the 10th anniversary of his death.
Placed on South Quay in Douglas just before the former lifeboat station, the bench was created by the charity Manx Workshop for the Disabled.
The family believe the damage was done by a car between 9pm on Monday evening and 6am on Tuesday morning this week.
Jake’s mother took to Facebook appealing for any information from the public to go straight to the police.
Since hearing about the damage the Isle of Man Prison has reached out to the family and offered to restore the bench for free, which is something they have done in the past in similar scenarios.