The Post Office has brought forward some last recommended posting dates in the run up to Christmas.
The change in dates is because of the planned strikes in the UK and the changes are for post to the UK and Channel Islands.
For letters, parcels and Parcelforce express48 mail, the last recommended date is Friday, December 16. This has been Tuesday, December 20.
For Parcelforce express24 to the UK, the date has been brought forward a day to Tuesday, December 20.
UK Special Delivery has also been brought forward a day to Wednesday, December 21.
On-island mail remains unchanged, with the last recommended posting dates for letters and parcels being Wednesday December 21 and special delivery being Thursday, December 22.
The last recommended date for posting items to Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Belgium, France and Luxembourg is tomorrow, (Friday December 9).