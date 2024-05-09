Hireable beach huts in the west of the island will soon be available - and just in time for the summer.
In 2021 planners approved the structure of beach huts in Port Erin, and they’ve proven extremely popular in the south of the island.
Now, the same company has said it’s opening the huts near the Weatherglass Corner (Spit Corner) access steps until the end of August/start of September.
Currently under construction off-site, the company aims to erect them on location next week.
The company added that it’ll be running one session a day from 11am until 9pm in peak months.
The slots are £100 a day and an evening slot will be £60 for the off peak 3-9pm slot.
The huts fit six, but the company said it will allow up to 10 people.