A group of young islanders have brought home trophies from the 2023 Blackpool Junior Dance Festival.
The island was well represented at the week-long festival, with 16 dancers competing, comprising two teams.
Over the course of the week, there were two age groups of children, juveniles ages six to under 12 and juniors, ages 12 to under 16.
There were three branches of dancing: Latin American, Ballroom, and Sequence. The festival featured 38 competitions, four team matches, and 10 formation competitions.
The Junior Team tied for first place with England, earning 55.8 points, while the Juvenile Team emerged victorious with a score of 58.3.
The Isle of Man claimed their first-ever victory in the team competition’s 76-year history.
On top of the team wins, the junior team captains Evan O’Dea and Lula-belle Findlay individually brought home the Junior British Classical Sequence Championship and Junior British Modern Sequence Championship Trophies to the Isle of Man.
The two 13-year-olds from Onchan, have been dance partners since the age of four, and won all five dance competitions they competed in throughout the week.
Joseph Delaney and Amélie Jackson won the Juvenile British Classical Sequence Championship Trophy.
The Junior team comprised Evan O’Dea (Team Captain) and Lula-Belle Findlay, Nicolas Wilson and Anna Wilson, Megan Callin and Summer Kelly, and Olivia Green and Molly Bell, with mascots Amber Thomas and Aalin Cowley. Junior Reserve Couples were William Cowley and Tia Callow and Clarke Kelly and Lexi Wibrow.
The Juvenile team comprised Joseph Delaney (Team Captain) and Amelie Jackson, Dulcie Hunter and Ella Brown, William Crellin and Ava Austin, and Amber Thomas and Aalin Cowley, with mascots Harry Cowell and Lola Cringle.
The youngsters who competed were from three dance schools in the island: Jayne Hill Academy of Dance, Dance Dynamics and the Killip School of Dance.
The teams were under the supervision of Joanne Kelly of Dance Dynamics as team manager for the junior team and Diane Killip of the Killip School of Dance as team manager for the Juvenile team.
They were supported in their roles by Jayne Hill and Mary O’Dea.
Mary took responsibility for the team speeches delivered at the end of the festival to thank the Blackpool Festival organisers.
The festival brought together over 400 dance couples from all over the world, with the teams from the Isle of Man competing against selected dancers from Scotland, Wales, and England.
Jacqui Hamblett, secretary of the Isle of Man Dance Teachers Association said: ‘The dancers’ remarkable team spirit and unwavering commitment were evident throughout the competition.
‘The Isle of Man has proven that they are amongst the world’s best, and their success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the dancers, their teachers and their parents.’
Dave Bell took photos and was there to support his daughter Molly Bell.
He said: ‘It was a full on week with the physical and mental dedication these kids go through and the highs and lows of the week, I was in awe of their dedication.’
‘I’m glad I had my camera with me to catch just some of the action.’