The new chair of Isle of Man Young Farmers presented awards to members moments after she took over the position.
Emily Kelly took over from her ‘brilliant’ predecessor Nicci Cain at the organisation’s annual general meeting.
In a post on social media, the group said: ‘We’d like to thank Nicci for all she’s done for us this year and for her upbeat enthusiasm and dedication!’
The meeting was well attended by members from all four clubs.
Emily’s first job was to present the awards for the 2022-2023 Young Farmers Year. The points were very close between the podium positions. Glendown Award for Best Young Farmer at Stock Judging
1st Elena Caley of Eastern (725 points)
2nd Emily Kelly of Central (715 points)
3rd Jake Mckeown of Southern (622 points)
Bibbys Cup for Best Lady Farmer
1st Emily Kelly of Central (fourth year in a row)
2nd Caitlin Corkill of Northern
3rd Rachel Hudson of Northern
Ian Quayle Cup for Best Male Farmer
1st Ross Quayle of Eastern
2nd Ciaran Kneale of Northern
3rd Tom Cain of Eastern
Clifford Curphey Cup for Best Junior Farmer
1st Ciaran Kneale of Northern
2nd Andy Cooil of Southern
3rd Elena Caley of Eastern
R Watson Shield Best Young Farmer
1st Emily Kelly of Central (194 points)
2nd Caitlin Corkill of Northern (193 points)
3rd Ross Quayle of Eastern (192 points)
Club of the year
1st Southern
2nd Central, Eastern and Northern
The Young Farmers’ committee was agreed at the meeting.
They are chairman Emily Kelly of Central; vice chairman Michael Diehl of Central; secretary Bryony Kneale of Northern; treasurer Chloe Kelly of Eastern.
Sophie Lord continues as assistant secretary and Hannah Moore and Lisa McMullin continue as assistant treasurers.