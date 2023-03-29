Oh what a show! We knew we were in for some fun when Isle of Man Young Farmers Federation president, Nicci Cain, introduced it, saying: ‘If you do happen to be offended by any of the content please follow the fire exit signs and shut the door on your way out.’
With the possible exception of a handful of MHKs I don’t think anyone was offended and it was very funny.
I had the honour of judging on the opening night, a task I shared with my fellow journalist, Jackie Darbyshire, who writes the Island Life pages in the Manx Independent.
We picked out a number of highlights which included: the Southern club’s opening dance to the Sailor’s Hornpipe – just magical; Northern’s take on ‘The Class System’ sketch, originally performed in the 60s by John Cleese and the two Ronnies; Phil Cringle doing his ‘I’m identifying as a lobster’ intro for Southern – and their submarine.
And not forgetting Central’s stunning Bohemian Rhapsody set and the wheelie bin sketch which didn’t go entirely according to plan when one of the bins fell over and refused to be righted.
And we must give a very big shout to everyone who made the stunning costumes and all props.
But in the end it was Eastern’s Love Island-themed show and in particular their boat sketch and the ‘synchronised swimming’ that had everybody in the audience in stitches that made them a worthy winner.
And, as it turned out, the judges on the following nights agreed with us.
The final results for the main awards were as follows: Best Junior Performer – Hayden Bolton of the Northern Club; Best Dance Routine – Southern YF Opening Dance; Best Individual Performer – Tom Cain of the Eastern Club; Best Overall Act – The Synchronised Swimmers from the Eastern Club. Overall winners: Eastern Young Farmers; second, Central; joint third, Northern and Southern.
JULIE BLACKBURN