Youngsters play with the Halle

Halle orchestra 'Come and Play' ( The Hall? )

Scores of talented youngsters have been hard at work, preparing to play their part in a forthcoming concert.

The world-famous Halle orchestra is performing at the Villa Marina this weekend, with a full concert on Saturday, July 23, from 7.30pm, conducted by Sir Mark Elder and featuring guest singer Benjamin Grosvenor.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be a special performance featuring many young musicians who either play in school bands or island-wide orchestras, or learn with members of the educational music tutors through the island’s schools.

The ‘Come and Play with the Halle’ concert takes place, also in the Royal Hall, on Sunday, July 24, from 2pm.

The concert gives children a chance to find out a little what it is like to play alongside a full orchestra, and to experience the atmosphere and the sounds created by playing a small part in a big band.

This year, the concert will be held under the theme ‘America’ and will include Copland’s ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ and Barber’s ‘Adagio for Strings’, alongside orchestral blockbusters ranging from film scores to famous classics.

The young musicians have been undergoing rehearsals at the Bemahague school for the past couple of weeks, under the tutelage of Isle of Man Arts Council member and head of music at King William’s College Steve Daykin.

‘The first rehearsal was an exciting morning for all involved,’ said Steve.

‘The students enjoyed getting to grips with the music in preparation for what promises to be a fantastic performance with The Hallé.’