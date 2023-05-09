This year’s Manx Youth Games culminates on Saturday with the final day of action in the 14 sports taking part.
After months of training, the weekend’s proceedings kick off at the NSC’s athletics track with the opening ceremony.
The children taking part in the day’s various sports will march onto the track from 10am before dispersing to take part in their chosen activity.
There will be no parking in the NSC car parks other than disabled parking, which will be at the car park on Groves Road. Free bus travel is available to competitors.