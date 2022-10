Leaving school at 16 to work on what was then a small family farm, Olly has transformed the enterprise into one of the largest arable farms in the area at around 1,700 acres. He grows wheat, barley, beans, oilseed rape and sunflowers. He is also a contractor, harvesting around 2,500 acres for other local farmers. His farm has diversified into many different projects from biomass boilers and converting the farm and buildings for tourism and leisure. Olly has also raised over £170,000.00 for charity.