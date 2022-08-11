Zurich marks 40 years with gifts
A ‘random act of kindness’ at South Barrule Forest Park (standing, left to right) Claire Cope and Mark Williams from Zurich; gift recipients Colette Kerruish and Melanie Gribbin; Tim Rushton and Bernie May from Zurich; kneeling (left to right) gift recipients Bobby Kerruish and Carter Kneale.
Zurich is celebrating 40 years in the Isle of Man with a month of ‘random acts of kindness’ with staff from the company out and about, surprising people with unexpected gifts.
Melanie Gribbin, Colette Kerruish, Carter Kneale and Bobby Kerruish found themselves the first recipients when they arrived at South Barrule Forest Park and discovered that Zurich was paying for the quad biking session they had booked.
Zurich staff were also at the Park Run event at Noble’s Park, giving out water bottles to runners and walkers, and at the Royal Show, paying for entry tickets and giving out food vouchers.
In all, the campaign will see 40 random acts of kindness being carried out across the island during August.
Full details are being kept under wraps to make it a surprise for all the other recipients, but Zurich has given away a few clues.
Some of the acts of kindness will be donations of equipment to charities or community groups, free tickets to families visiting popular attractions, or coffee and cakes to treat key workers at the start of their shifts.
Bruce Pearson, chief executive officer, Zurich International Life Ltd, said: ‘This year is special for Zurich from a local and global perspective.
‘It is 40 years since Zurich International Life Limited was established here on the island, and 150 years since our parent company, Zurich Insurance Group, was founded.
‘Investing in the communities where we live and work has always been at the heart of Zurich’s mission and vision – but this year we wanted to make an extra effort to celebrate our Isle of Man anniversary.
‘Every one of the 40 random acts of kindness during August is a token of our gratitude to the community spirit which makes this island so special.
‘We’re also marking the occasion with our 300 staff here – and, we will be reflecting on how the business has grown since 1982, and acknowledging how generations of past employees have contributed to our success.’
