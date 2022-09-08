Zurich marks its 40th with smiles
Firefighters were presented with #40gives40 cupcakes made specially for Zurich by Taylor Made Cakes
Celebrations to mark Zurich’s fortieth anniversary on the Isle of Man took place over 31 days with 40 acts of kindness and lots of smiles.
Families, charities and the emergency services have all had pleasant surprises and the company has also been carrying out 40 random acts of kindness during August as a thank you to the local community.
The #40gives40 campaign has seen donations of equipment to charities and community groups; free tickets for families visiting popular attractions such as Curraghs Wildlife Park and the Royal Manx Agricultural Show; treating people to free coffees, and free travel passes which were given out at Douglas Railway Station.
Police, ambulance and fire crews, along with staff in the Emergency Services Joint Control Room, and Civil Defence and RNLI volunteers – all received #40gives40 cupcakes baked specially for Zurich by Elaine Taylor from Taylor Made Cakes.
Bruce Pearson, chief executive officer of Zurich International Life Ltd, said: ‘We must say a massive thank you from Zurich in the Isle of Man to everyone who shared our anniversary celebrations.
‘This is a special year for us, at a local and global level, because it marks 40 years since Zurich International Life Limited was established here on the island, and 150 years since our parent company, Zurich Insurance Group, was founded.
‘The #40gives40 campaign was our way of doing something extra special to thank the community here on the island, for making this such a beautiful place to live and work. Thanks to our fantastic Zurich volunteers, and all the wonderful people we have met during the past month, we have created lots more happy memories.’
More than 40 Zurich employees volunteered to support the #40gives40 campaign by choosing which good causes to support, and giving practical help such as organizing events, and buying or presenting gifts.
Claire Cope, chief compliance officer, who was one of the volunteers, said: ‘It’s been a lot fun to make someone’s day with a surprise gift, and also emotionally rewarding when we hear how donations mean so much to charities.’
