I was recently in the Villa Marina, I try to support as many shows as I can, and was a bit taken aback to see that it was 20 years since I reopened the complex in April 2004 after my team, following the foresight and design choices of architect the late Ian Brown, delivered the scheme on time and in budget, politically guided on a daily basis by my old friend Eddie Lowey, who passed away in May 2024.
The Villa had been under threat of demolition by its then owners, Douglas Town Council, when sadly a joint government and local authority partnership failed to come to fruition. A decision was taken to compulsorily purchase the land and buildings, and I took the matter to the House of Keys and Tynwald to obtain agreement. Fortunately, Tynwald, just as it had with Frank Matcham’s masterpiece the Gaiety Theatre, supported the move in terms of its contribution to culture and entertainment, which are so important to our quality of life. Also, that both assets are funded on an ‘all island’ basis rather than being a burden on Douglas ratepayers alone, as the Villa Marina had been latterly after being ‘milked’ in the heyday of mass tourism.
I thought I would look at just a few of the highlights from last year in our national places of entertainment. A special space which has provided an intimate venue for some top stars is the Royal Hall, which received some modifications but mostly remained as it always had been prior to refurbishment. Alongside this are the two suites with a smaller capacity, then the children’s area ‘Dragon’s Castle’ and of course the Broadway Cinema. Along the colonnade is another performance space, the Arcade, which also houses the Wurlitzer. In the Royal Hall, it is good to see that after 20 years the sound system is to be modernised and upgraded in the time ahead.
The Gaiety has been subject to a sensitive restoration over many years, and the most recent work has included an extensive modernisation of the toilet facilities.
One of the long-term users of the Royal Hall has been the Isle of Man Dance Teachers Association, which facilitates ballroom dance competitions throughout the year, where young people from the various dance schools can perfect their skills before going on to off-island competition. Once again, the three-night run in March of the Young Farmers Show was a sell-out, and in my time, it was often thought that you hadn’t made it in politics unless you got a mention!
We excel as an island in the dramatic arts, and last year was no exception with the Douglas Choral Union production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Evita in February. Then in March, the Manx Operatic Society presented its 75th anniversary show to much acclaim, Oliver. Parker and Snell brought Wendy and Peter Pan, and later in the year Les Misérables Drama. Four of the standout musical shows this year were the Taylorian production of We Will Rock You in August, and awards for excellence winner Alex Toohey’s new company, Two Feathers, with the smash hit Jersey Boys. Indeed, it was so successful that an encore performance was a highlight of the awards night at the Villa Marina. Centre Stage brought School of Rock to the Gaiety in October and again was very well received. The All-Island Theatre Company also thrilled the audience with High School Musical. Long-established drama group the Service Players took to the stage for a three-night run of The Girl on the Train late in June and Clue in November. Gena’s Dance Academy graced the stage with Gena’s Dance Academy on Tour. The Move It dance studio brought Dancing in the Moonlight to the stage in early December.
Amongst offerings of a more classical or traditional nature were the IOM Choral Society and IOM Symphony Orchestra performance of Brahms’ Requiem with more than 100 singers and 60 players in March, the Manx Youth Band Gala Concert in mid-July, and old favourite Last Night of the Proms with ‘Captain Cossie’ in September. Another from that month was the Crown Ballet production of Nutcracker on the stage of the Gaiety. Over six evenings, the Manx Amateur Drama Association brought the Easter Festival of Full Length and One Act Plays, and this year, between Saturday 19th and Friday 25th April, we will see the festival return for its 75th anniversary run. The much-enjoyed showcase of talent, the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival (The Guild), took place late April and early May.
Did you get to the Gaiety for the successful run of Dick Whittington with its special Manx emphasis? I did, and a really good show it was again this year from Stage Ed, who also brought us Musicals in Concert with stars from the West End … oh yes they did! Another popular annual, which unfortunately I missed this year, was Manannan’s Winterfest, a lovely concert that celebrates Manx Christmas traditions in music and speech.
A shout-out for Isle of Man-based music promoters: Lenny Conroy’s Triskel Promotions brought Davy Knowles for a standout performance at the Gaiety in April, and RS Promotions once again ran the Lido Reunion event, Retrospect with Pete Dunne, Soul Nation, and more. DC/AC had their 20th anniversary gig TT Week supported by The Boneyard, and it was a fab night; they even let me play a few rock classics as a warm-up! On 14th December, Buncha Skankers took to the stage of the Royal Hall. Unfortunately, I was doing my Christmas 60s, 70s, 80s charity disco the same night but got to support them on New Year’s Eve!
From a sporting perspective, the Isle of Man Sports Awards, which started in 2002 as an initiative from the IOM Sports Council and my department, took place again last year and will return to recognise our great sportspeople on 27th February 2025 at the Villa Marina. The IOM Darts Festival held its 38th edition, which always attracts good visitor numbers. The Manx Amateur Boxing Club, of which I am president, will once again be hosting a contest, this time with a Midlands select team in the Royal Hall on 22nd February 2025. The Thriller in the Villa charity fundraiser once again took place in September. Another popular annual, not about sport but I’m sure it gets discussed over a beer or cider, is the IOM Beer and Cider Festival, which took place in April!
In this piece, I can’t possibly mention everything that took place, including some top tribute acts during 2024, but who remembers top acts such as Squeeze on their 50th anniversary tour, Blue, Paolo Nutini, who sold out very quickly, The Blossoms, Cast, Jools Holland and guests, Simon Reeve, and of course the wonderful talents of Dame Joanna Lumley and Miriam Margolyes? What was your favourite?
Next week, I am having a look back at some events in 2024 and looking forward to 2025. What were the highlights for you, and what are you looking forward to?