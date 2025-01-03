We excel as an island in the dramatic arts, and last year was no exception with the Douglas Choral Union production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic Evita in February. Then in March, the Manx Operatic Society presented its 75th anniversary show to much acclaim, Oliver. Parker and Snell brought Wendy and Peter Pan, and later in the year Les Misérables Drama. Four of the standout musical shows this year were the Taylorian production of We Will Rock You in August, and awards for excellence winner Alex Toohey’s new company, Two Feathers, with the smash hit Jersey Boys. Indeed, it was so successful that an encore performance was a highlight of the awards night at the Villa Marina. Centre Stage brought School of Rock to the Gaiety in October and again was very well received. The All-Island Theatre Company also thrilled the audience with High School Musical. Long-established drama group the Service Players took to the stage for a three-night run of The Girl on the Train late in June and Clue in November. Gena’s Dance Academy graced the stage with Gena’s Dance Academy on Tour. The Move It dance studio brought Dancing in the Moonlight to the stage in early December.