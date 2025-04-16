It would seem that the bonhomie found in the Cabin did not extend to Wrens everywhere. Kathleen reported that Dora, a Wren friend from Liverpool, had written, saying ‘everyone at the ‘Royal’ [the hotel where the Wrens were billeted] is miserable and war-weary – very different from the old cheerful crowd. Bob, her husband is cruising around somewhere in the Pacific – based at San Diego. She’s already had two parcels of undies and stockings from him.’ Dora had also asked Kathleen for a favour: to check out some property which her Aunt used to own on the Isle of Man. ‘I was off duty after lunch, so I went to Santon to make enquiries about some property which used to belong to the Smith family. Dora asked me when I was still in Liverpool if I’d do it. Apparently, her mother’s sister had quite a lot of property there – a large house, a farm, a café, several cottages et cetera. When she died, this should have come to Dora’s mother but somehow the gardener acquired the property – or some such tale. Anyway, I made gentle enquiries and heard all about Nettie Smith. All the property is okay except for the house which is practically in ruins. This is in a delightful position – right at the bottom of the Glen which leads down to Santon Bay .’