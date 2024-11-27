And of course, having made firm friends made a huge difference. The day before, November 29, Kathleen used her ‘Make Do and Mend’ half day (which she actually called ‘make and mend’ in her letters, a Navy abbreviation still in use decades later) to enjoy some free time. ‘I went down to Castletown camp, took my sewing and sat with the two Janes. We went into Castletown for tea and then in the evening went to the flicks. They are running transports from Castletown to Ballasalla in the evening at 10:15, so it makes going out much easier, as previously it was a case of walking or cycling back to Ballasalla. I thoroughly enjoyed my afternoon off – I’m now on the side seams of the night dress.’ – This was thanks to one of the Janes being a competent seamstress.