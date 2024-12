They all wrote separately to Kathleen, assuring her that Christmas would only start properly when she arrived, and sending something to open on Christmas Day. In his note to Kathleen, Pops remembered his time on the Isle of Man, forever linked to a previous war: ‘happy carefree days – the last holiday I spent there was spoiled by having to rush home in August 1914 – war with Germany – history repeating itself‘. Dorothy added a word about Kathleen’s requested present of a 1945 diary. It seemed that these were difficult to come by: ‘I have searched for a diary and the only one I could find had very little space to write it on and it was £1 so I didn’t consider it worth the money. Mr Lambert, a man who always used to write up his diary, says he has been using a plain one for a long time and it was he who gave me the idea of the enclosed book – I hope you will find it useful’.