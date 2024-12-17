1944’s celebrations would be tinged with sadness, however. Kathleen wrote of the sinking of HMS Kite, a ship she had visited as a Wren in Liverpool. Although this had happened earlier in the year, she had just been sent a cutting reporting this. ‘I could have wept when I read it. She was the special ship that we used to have coffee on, and there were some very nice boys aboard. It said survivors were picked up – but I don’t suppose they were all lucky.’ It is interesting to note that no actual statistics were given in the cutting she received, as these turned out to be tragic. Of almost 220 ratings and officers on board, only 9 or 10 survived being picked up from the freezing waters around Greenland and returned to Britain. Had Kathleen and many others known how few were ‘lucky’ to survive this decimation, general morale would have been greatly affected.