Later in the week, Kathleen was allowed to walk a bit, and enjoyed seeing people on the beach and her friends at Camp. She also spared a thought for her male colleagues in an August 17 letter. ‘I wonder what’s going to happen at the Station – if they’ll continue with the training programme. They’ll have to do something with the air crew boys. There are a lot of Swordfish flying about this morning. I’ve just been thinking how sad their pilots must feel to think that they’ve probably got to return to dull office jobs and never again be able to wander down to the airfield, get into the cockpit, taxi down the runway - and up into the sky…. There is pleasure in flying in a Swordfish: I’d like to go up again before I leave. Since the last accident, they’re not allowing Wrens to go up in Barracudas – other aircraft are OK though.’