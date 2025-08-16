The following is a letter submitted for publication in Media Isle of Man’s newspapers. To submit your own, write to [email protected]
Sir, surely it is time for the island to consider an alternative to the 'TT' in its present form, and likewise of the 'Festival of Motorcycling'? It seems to have has become standard practice to make use of the 'rest' days, compounding the inconvenience to commerce and individuals. At the very least we should abandon the use of the mountain section, as its unpredictable weather adds to the disruption.
Of course, options have been suggested in the past, but why not based on my sketch below? Around four miles in length, with the genuine element of road-racing, a course between Peel and St Johns could have many advantages. Either clockwise or anti-clockwise, it would combine an element of the original 'TT' course, and have a direct bearing on race-day movement for so many fewer residents. Peel would be accessible from all directions, and the rest of the Island too. Controversially, in my opinion, such a course should allow very little trackside viewing. Rather a number of stands could be erected at the best vantage points, and (even more controversially!) an entry fee should be charged.
My sketch is intended to be very provisional, and any land purchase etc would need to be negotiated with farmers and current owners but think of the advantages. A huge parcel of land between the Patrick and Douglas roads could be used for concessions and car/motor-cycle parking, directly behind the stands. Visitors could come and go as suited them, or according to weather conditions.
A short, new road between the Douglas and Poortown roads would need to be built, and the land alongside could house the pits and paddock area. Overall that space would be of a size similar to the existing site on the Glencrutchery Road.
Again (and it's only my view) most races could be started in batches of ten riders based on practice times, at (say) ten second intervals. The crowd would see the machines far more often and enjoy genuine dicing on the road. Fewer marshals would be required, and TV coverage simplified.
I repeat that I'm under no illusion about resistance to change. I respect tradition but feel that the 'TT' has outlived its time.
Most of us agree that the end is in sight, be it brought on by insurance problems or the constant (but largely futile) quest to make the course safer. Let's at least have a grown-up discussion about alternatives; I'm quite enthusiastic about my Peel/St John's option.
