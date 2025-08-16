Of course, options have been suggested in the past, but why not based on my sketch below? Around four miles in length, with the genuine element of road-racing, a course between Peel and St Johns could have many advantages. Either clockwise or anti-clockwise, it would combine an element of the original 'TT' course, and have a direct bearing on race-day movement for so many fewer residents. Peel would be accessible from all directions, and the rest of the Island too. Controversially, in my opinion, such a course should allow very little trackside viewing. Rather a number of stands could be erected at the best vantage points, and (even more controversially!) an entry fee should be charged.