About ten per cent of ticks in the UK carry Lyme disease. These tiny spider-like insects attach themselves to long grass or dense vegetation and, given they don’t fly or jump, they wait until they can climb on to a passing host. They will then bite the host and gorge on its blood, becoming bigger and bigger in the process…before falling off. Most hosts are sheep, wild mammals and birds, but humans and domestic animals (dogs in particular) are just as vulnerable. Dogs can develop Lyme disease in the same way as humans (cats seem to be more immune), but their fur makes it harder to detect early symptoms such as an oval-shaped, ‘bull’s eye’ rash which spreads around the bite. Bites are usually painless and may not become visible straight away, and later symptoms include lethargy and joint stiffness.