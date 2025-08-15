As a little boy, there was an old man who lived in a bungalow on Selborne Drive, just around the corner from my house, Laurel Dene, Tennis Road. He had a foxy called Rocket and I always admired the dog. At that time, we had a Lakeland terrier and I enjoyed attending the dog shows which were generally held at the Villa Marina. Again at these, in the terrier class, there was a nice old man, Mr T.E. Kaighen from the north of the island, who showed beautiful wire-haired fox terriers. Anyway, the conclusion of this little story is that I am now the old man and have two lovely dogs who ensure I get my daily exercise. We have some favourite walks and enjoy (even at my age!) discovering new places around the isle of my birth.