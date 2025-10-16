Meet Cassie – a beautiful thoroughbred mare who is looking for pastures new, and a new owner to go with them.
Cassie was rescued by the MSPCA three years ago, when we were advised by an island vet that she would only survive for a few more weeks living, as she did, in a rocky and windswept field on the west coast of the island – she was chronically underweight and had abscesses in her hooves.
We were very fortunate to find a loving and experienced temporary home for Cassie where she was brought back to full health with plenty of good grass and regular visits from a farrier. She hasn’t needed medication or veterinary interventions during this time – just lots of TLC.
Sadly, Cassie now needs to move on from her temporary home, because of a change in circumstances, and so we are on the hunt for her ‘forever home’.
We don’t know much about Cassie’s past, but it is likely she was bred to race and that she was one of the many thousands of thoroughbreds who become surplus to requirements once their racing career is over.
We estimate she is about 10 years old, and she is in great physical condition apart from a slight stiffness in her left stifle.
It is for this reason that we can’t rehome her as a ‘ridden horse’ with the expectation that she can be schooled and competed. However, with gentle and careful rehabilitation, it is possible that she could be lightly exercised and be able to hack.
Temperament wise, Cassie is good to catch and handle, and she is sensitive and intelligent. She prefers to be out in a field rather than in a stable, and so she can be a bit unsettled when she is confined.
She is a good ‘doer’ and has lived out almost exclusively for the past three years, with a rug on in the winter months.
Cassie will need an experienced new owner – someone who can understand her needs and who will take things at Cassie’s pace, slowly building up the sort of bond that only mares can give you.
If you think this may be you, and you would like to discuss Cassie in more detail, please email [email protected] or call 851672.
If you already own horses you may be interested to know that a UK-based charity called the Equine Grass Sickness Fund has set up a website (www.grasssickness.org.uk) that analyses patterns in weather that may lead to higher risk of this disease occurring.
It then ‘translates’ the data into a map of Great Britain that shows the level of risk in every area. Fortunately, the Isle of Man is currently showing as low risk.
Equine Grass Sickness (EGS) is a major cause of mortality in horses and ponies, with 80% of cases proving fatal, but it is a complex disease and much more research needs to be undertaken.
There are thought to be several possible factors influencing whether a horse develops EGS including heritability, weather conditions, soil disturbance, pathogens in the soil, and possibly the occurrence of some forms of fungi.
One horse grazing in a particular field may die from EGS while another can remain completely unaffected.
Signs of EGS in a horse are similar to those of colic – tucked up gut, swollen stomach, difficulty swallowing – but a tell-tail sign is foul smelling discharge from the nose (the contents if the stomach). It goes without saying that urgent veterinary attention is required if EGS is suspected.
On a much happier equine note, the MSPCA is pleased to be able to host the annual Island Horse and Pony Aid tack sale, which is being held at Ard Jerkyll on Thursday, October 30 at 7pm.
If you would like a pitch please call 456230, and if you have any unwanted horse-related items that you would like to donate please drop them off in our main reception.