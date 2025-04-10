Some time ago, whilst scrolling through the internet looking at matters of Manx interest, I discovered a very interesting compendium of all things Manx in history.
With grateful thanks to Frances Coakley, who has carried out extensive studies entitled A Manx Notebook, one section which attracted my attention was contributed by Bill Kelly, who gave his kind permission for his information - gathered from newspapers of the time - to be shared online. Some of this I refer to in part in this piece.
Circus Acts and Sideshows… Rope and Wire Walkers, 1802
The circus came to the island during July and August 1802 and was well attended in Douglas, Castletown, and Peel.
It set up in Mr Lewin’s yard on the quay in Douglas, where they performed for six nights over a period of two weeks.
Performances were held in Douglas, in Castletown on a Tuesday, and in Peel on a Saturday night of the second week.
They then extended their run to another three nights in the week beginning August, before departing for the Preston Guild.
The press reported on ‘the surprising acts of activity consisting of Mr Woolford’s unequalled dexterity of the tightrope and walking ladder; the inimitable Mrs Short’s performance on the slack wire and tightrope, where she astonishes every beholder; Mr Short’s equilibriums on his head, lofty somersaults, throwing and tumbling; Mr Ireland’s surprising leaps and kicks; with the humorous burlesque of Mr Button’s ‘Journey to Brentford’.
The Manx Advertiser reported on July 31, 1802:
‘Surprising feats of activity.
‘The circus in Douglas is crowded every evening with ladies and gentlemen of the first respectability, to see outstanding feats of activity produced by Messrs Ireland, Woolford, and Company, whose manly and surprising exertions astonish every beholder.
‘Mr Woolford’s lofty springs upon the tightrope, where he leaps from 9 to 12 feet high and completely stops in the air for two or three seconds.
‘His moving ladder is equally astonishing; he stands upon the top step and displays many feats, besides it moving correctly to tune.
‘The inimitable Mrs Short’s equilibriums on the slack wire - the only female in the world (makes her) truly mistress of those astonishing performances.
‘She balances swords, plates, pipes, etc, after which she places upon the wire a table, glasses, and a decanter, helps herself to wine - the wire swinging from eight to 12 feet high; and her graceful feats on the tightrope, where she dances a hornpipe with baskets on her feet.
‘Mr Ireland’s surprising leaps and kicks: he leaps over a horse lengthways; with a man upon a horse’s back and a pole three feet above his head, through a balloon on fire, three feet in diameter.
‘He hops and kicks an object suspended 16 feet high, over seven horses, having 22 feet to throw himself from rise to fall, besides clearing the height. All these leaps and kicks to be done without a springboard.’
The Thirty-Six Inch Dancer, 1805
Many of the acts that appeared in the Georgian theatres were called ‘freak shows’ - the well-documented Elephant Man, the Manx Giant, or the Bearded Lady are examples of those unfortunate persons who had to exhibit themselves in sideshows to earn a living.
One such act was the entertainer billed as The Surprising Little Man, named Mr Rush from North America, who was only 36 inches high.
He appeared at Mr Rigg’s premises from midday until 10 at night. Admission to see him cost 6d for ladies and gentlemen and 3d for a servant.’
Aged 47 years, he danced for the amusement of the crowd and was adept at the hornpipe - so much so that he could equal the first master of dance. The newspaper report dated July 27 states that:
‘His surprising littleness makes a strong impression on the mind of his spectator, though nothing disagreeable - either in person or conversation - is found in him. He is possessed of a wonderful flow of spirits, and gives the inquisitive mind an agreeable entertainment.’
He supplemented his income from the sideshow by charging an additional fee to attend at private houses, where the gentry would engage him in conversation for their amusement.
He advertised that only an hour’s notice was required for an appointment. Hopefully, he charged considerably more for a private audience than Mr Rigg did for a public performance. He stayed on the Island for two weeks.
Conjuror, 1805
Mr Ingleby was billed as the King’s Conjuror and first performed in the island at Castletown before the Lieutenant Governor on October 18, 1805, attended by a numerous and elegant audience who received him with great applause. Described in further shows as:
‘Mr. Ingleby, who is astonishing the inhabitants of this Island by his wonderful deceptive powers, may undoubtedly be ranked among the first of his profession; his performances, indeed, appear to evince more of a miracle rather than deception.’
He returned to the Island in 1812, appearing at Mr Downward’s large room on the quay, describing himself as The Emperor of All Conjurors.
He went through an outstanding number of performances with mathematical and philosophical experiments by dexterity of hand.
Equestrian Troupe, 1807
In December 1807, an advert appeared in the press informing Castletown, Peel, and Ramsey that Mr. Yeaman would bring his celebrated troupe of equestrians.
They performed their wonderful ‘Olympian Games’, including horsemanship, rope dancing, antipodean exercises, wire dancing, tumbling, still vaulting, and so on.
Strongman, Illusionist, Mime Artist and Singers, 1811
In December 1811, Signor Belzoni arrived in the island - a truly all-round and unusual entertainer. He appeared at the Assembly Room, Douglas, and was billed as: ‘The celebrated Patagonian Samson from the theatres of London, Dublin, Edinburgh, etc.’
He commenced his performance and exhibited his musical talents with several tunes on the musical glasses which:
‘…for sweetness of tone and harmony excel all other instruments and are calculated to soften the most obdurate heart.’
He then turned to the much-admired angelica, an instrument entirely new to this country - a plucked instrument of the lute family of the Baroque era.
Next came his optical experiments or phantasmagoria, wherein he exhibited a number of figures which moved eyes, mouth, and arms. Bill suggests this may have been puppets or a magic lantern show.
To conclude, Mr Belzoni performed feats of strength in his character of the Patagonian Samson, including carrying a pyramid of seven men at one time with the greatest of ease and without the assistance of his arms.
On Saturday, December 28, 1811, Signor Belzoni appeared at the Assembly Room (described as the old theatre) belonging to Mr Downward.
Included in his performance - where his travel had been delayed owing to contrary winds - he balanced a heavy coach wheel on his chin and a boy on a pole 12 feet high. His performance ended with the finale of carrying seven men, after musical songs and duets.
Thanks to Frances and Bill for illuminating those entertainment treats from long ago. We can only guess at the excitement of the Manx audiences, but the newspapers report each was very well received with applause and acclaim.
Another time, I will share similar experiences of talented visitors and entertainment venues from the 1960s and 1970s. How lucky were we to be in the island of fun back then.