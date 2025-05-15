There’s been a fair bit of noise online in recent days about coverage of the new Wetherspoon opening – and not all of it has been positive.
Some feel it’s been given too much attention.
Others are worried about the wider impact of a pub giant arriving on the Isle of Man, especially when so many brilliant small businesses are trying to stay afloat.
Let me start by saying this: I absolutely understand the concern. More than that, I share it.
I’m a big believer in championing local, independent businesses.
I’ve lived on the Isle of Man for 23 years and am passionate about all things Manx.
Whether it’s a family-run café, a backstreet pub, or a new takeaway trailer on a windy seafront, these places are the beating heart of Manx hospitality.
They deserve to be celebrated, and we do our best to make sure they are.
But with that said, I think some of the criticism we’ve received about the Wetherspoon coverage is missing the bigger picture.
It’s been rumoured for years. Now it’s here, it’s the biggest pub on the Isle of Man – and that alone makes it newsworthy.
Not just because it’s popular on social media (though clearly it is), but because it will have an impact, economically and socially, and people rightly want to talk about it.
The suggestion that we covered it ‘too much’ because we’re chasing clicks isn’t fair.
If anything, not covering it would have been a disservice to readers.
It’s what people are discussing in the pub, in WhatsApp groups, and on lunch breaks. Our job is to reflect that – whether the subject is a controversial one or not.
However, I do understand those who argue that smaller businesses don’t always get the same level of attention. That’s a fair point in some cases.
But I’d gently push back against the idea that this applies to myself or Media Isle of Man.
In my time here, I’ve reported on countless local eateries, new ventures, and hidden gems.
We’ve run features on produce-led kitchens, reviewed new menus, and interviewed the people behind the pans.
My love for pubs is also clear, and have ranked my top 10, tried food at as many as I can and written reviews, and infamously delved into some of Morgan’s Pies upon their reopening in Strand Street.
And this is just a small sample - the list goes on.
Honestly, I think I’ve written more about hospitality than anything else over the last year - and not just when places open or close, but with proper features, honest reviews, and thoughtful coverage.
Although we don’t do this for praise, and please don’t mistake this fishing for compliments.
We do it because we believe in it.
And as a small newsroom, we make a conscious effort to get out there, to help tell these stories properly.
So yes, Wetherspoon is having its moment right now. That’s to be expected.
But rest assured, the independent venues – the ones that make the Isle of Man truly special – will continue to be in the spotlight too.
They always have been. And they always will be.