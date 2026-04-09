Do the advert tag lines really from years ago stand up to scrutiny?
A few pet ones first - remember these?
Pal dog food from the 1960s claimed that Pal ’prolonged active life’.
Whiskas for cats — ‘eight out of 10 cats prefer Whiskas’ was the 1975 line, subsequently altered to ‘eight out of 10 owners who expressed a preference said their cats preferred Whiskas!’
Winalot dog food in the 1960s promised to ‘keep your dog fit, not fat’.
Did your budgie ‘bounce with health’ when fed Trill? That’s what the ad claimed.
Remember Jock the Scottie dog, who proclaimed that Meaty Chunks was ’all meat, a real treat’?
Did Kit-E-Kat really ‘keep your cat a kitten cat’?
One claim that could be read more than one way… Bounce dog food - ‘there’s more dog taste to the ounce in Bounce, the tasty, meaty dog food’.
Did your cat announce that ‘tastes so good, cats ask for it by name’ for Meow Mix?
Beauty products next… ‘Friday night is Amami night’ shampoo.
From the 1960s, Avon claimed it was ‘the best thing a lady puts on’.
Ever take a Badedas bath? ’Things happen after a Badedas bath’… really?
How about Henry Cooper, Kevin Keegan, or Barry Sheene suggesting that with Brut you should ‘splash it all over’?
From the 1950s, no wonder so many hopefuls used Brylcreem: ‘Brylcreem, a little dab’ll do ya; Brylcreem, you’ll look so debonair; Brylcreem, the gals’ll all pursue ya; they love to get their fingers in your hair.’ Is that right, ladies?
Did you use Camay soap? The claim was, ‘you’ll look a little lovelier each day with fabulous pink Camay’… must get that on the shopping list!
From 1975: ‘There’s a fragrance that’s here to stay, and they call it “Charlie”.’
Asking for a friend - is Charlie still available?
Clairol hair colouring/lightener: ‘only her hairdresser will know’.
Did you have the Colgate toothpaste ‘ring of confidence’?
For the men - were you a Denim aftershave user? ‘For men who don’t have to try too hard’.
Or maybe you were a Hai Karate aftershave man - you had to ‘be careful how you use it’.
Kleenex tissues had a subtle health warning: ‘don’t put a cold in your pocket’.
Lifebuoy soap: ‘say no to BO with new Lifebuoy toilet soap.’
L’Oréal: ‘because I’m worth it’… later became ‘because you’re worth it’.
Lux soap was ‘the soap of the stars’.
For men in 1985: ‘Lynx — because first impressions count.’
Mandate aftershave in 1983: ‘sensual, long-lasting Mandate, worn by men, loved by women’.
Mary Quant make-up: ‘make-up to make love in’… just saying.
Old Spice from the 1970s: ‘Old Spice! Refreshing, invigorating, sensual! Perhaps it’s one reason why women are always impatiently waiting for their men to return from sea!’
I wondered what all those ladies were doing waiting for the Steam Packet to arrive!
Pampers from the 1970s: ’give your baby something you never had as a baby — a drier bottom.’
Remington shavers, c.1980 — Victor Kiam: ‘I liked the shaver so much, I bought the company.’
Scottie tissues, 1960: ‘blow as hard as you like — you’ll never blow a hole through a Scottie.’ Remember: ‘1001 cleans a big, big carpet for less than half a crown.’
Biscuits, cakes, and so on… Breakaway chocolate biscuit from 1972: ‘Breakaway — the milk chocolate suggestive biscuit.’
In the 1950s, Cadbury’s advertised their chocolate biscuits as ‘good to eat and good for you’.
Country Life butter: ‘she knows what I likes, this wife of mine… and she gets it all the time.’
Flora margarine: ‘Flora — the margarine for men.’
Why was that? Fresh cream cakes from the 1980s — remember Les Dawson and Roy Barraclough: ‘naughty… but nice’.
Gray Dunn caramel wafers from the 1950s: ‘luscious, dreamy, simply heaven… twelve for only one and seven!’
McVitie’s Rich Tea biscuits: ‘a drink’s too wet without them!’
For slimmers in the 1970s, here’s a couple: Nimble - ‘real bread, but lighter. Make it part of your calorie-controlled diet,’ and Ryvita - ‘win the inch war with Ryvita’.
Stork margarine, 1978: ‘seven out of 10 people can’t tell Stork from butter.’
Sutherland’s spreads: ‘why catch a crab to have a crab sandwich?’
Kellogg’s Rice Krispies: ‘Snap! Crackle! Pop!’
Frosties: ‘put a tiger in your tank”… I remember that from the petrol station as well! Ricicles: “twice as nicicles.” Sugar Puffs: “tell ’em about the honey, Mummy!” Ready Brek: “central heating for kids.”
Sweets and chocolate next… Bazooka bubble gum: ‘it’s juicy.’
Bounty: ‘fancy a coconut? I’d rather have a Bounty.’
From 1970, Cadbury’s Bournville chocolate: ‘for adults only.’
Chocolate Buttons: ‘when you have sixpence to spend, you’ll have buttons to lend and buttons to last you while you play.’
Contrast chocolates: ‘I like a man who likes me enough to buy me Cadbury’s Contrast.’
Crème Eggs: ‘how do you eat yours?’
Cadbury’s Dairy Milk: ‘a glass and a half of full cream milk in every half pound.’
Flake: ‘only the crumbliest, flakiest chocolate tastes like chocolate never tasted before.’
Fudge: ‘a finger of fudge is just enough to give your kids a treat.’
Mars bar: ‘a Mars a day helps you work, rest and play.’
Milky Way: ‘the sweet you can eat between meals without ruining your appetite!’
Cadbury’s Roses: ‘Roses grow on you.’
‘Bridge that gap with a Cadbury’s snack.’
Cadbury’s Whole Nut: ‘nuts, whole hazelnuts! Cadbury’s take them and cover them in chocolate.’
Cornetto, 1977: ‘just one Cornetto — give it to me, delicious ice cream from Italy’… are you singing yet?
Fox’s Glacier Mints: ‘there’s a bear on Fox’s Glacier Mints because they’re so clear and cool and minty.’
Fry’s Turkish Delight: ‘full of Eastern promise.’
‘Golden Wonder are the crispiest crisps.’
Hula Hoops: ‘they’ll be around forever.’
Club biscuits: ‘if you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit, join our club.’
KitKat: ‘have a break, have a KitKat.’
Maltesers, 1950: ‘Maltesers — the chocolates with the less fattening centres.’
‘Murray Mints, Murray Mints — too good to hurry mints.’
‘The Milkybar Kid is strong and tough, and only the best is good enough — the creamiest milk, the whitest bar, the goodness that’s in Milkybar.’
Opal Fruits: ‘made to make your mouth water.’
‘When you feel a little peckish, p-p-p-pick up a Penguin.’
Polo: ‘the mint with the hole.’
Revels: ‘a box of chocolates in a bag.’
Rolo: ‘do you love anyone enough to give them your last Rolo?’
Black Magic chocolates: ‘who knows the secret of the Black Magic box?’
Toffo, 1976: ‘a man’s got to chew what a man’s got to chew!’
Treets: ‘the milk chocolate melts in your mouth, not in your hands’ — now sold as Minstrels.
Yorkie: ‘it’s not for girls’… except when we launched the pink Yorkie on the Isle of Man and we became the Isle of Woman.
Perhaps my favourite local ad was for Fred Bridson’s men’s outfitters, who had different-sized hats displayed outside his shop: ‘if you want to get ahead, get a hat!’
I’m sure I will have forgotten some ads from the past… get in touch with your favourites!