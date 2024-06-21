Our island could be renamed ‘Isle of Sport’ so the coverage from Manx Radio, like Media Isle of Man, covers this aspect of island life just as the ‘Green Final’ did for so many of us so long ago. The mix of very experienced radio professionals such as present managing director Chris Pearson, George Ferguson (get well soon!) and Marc Tyley encourage the next generation of presenters who we welcome into our homes. As a life-long fan I am now a member of the Manx Radio Trust which rightly provides an important element of independence and wish all involved every good wish for the future of the station.