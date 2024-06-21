As a boy it was exciting late at night, well maybe about 9pm, to snuggle under the bedcovers with my transistor radio and listen to the latest pop music from Radio Luxembourg.
I had no idea that in 1934 Harry Cowin MHK had been so impressed with its success that he raised the question to the governor about an independent station for the Isle of Man which, after much political wrangling, became a reality this week in 1964.
I certainly recommend ‘A Nation’s Station - The History of Manx Radio’ written by Derek Winterbottom to coincide with its 40th anniversary in 2004.
In a piece of this length it’s impossible to mention all who have worked as station managers or presenters, producers, engineers, admins or in a sales capacity so thanks to all of them. My purpose is to remember some associated with the station over the years and some of the content provided for listeners in the interest of public service broadcasting.
Manx Radio began broadcasting on June 29, 1964 almost 10 years before legal commercial radio was licensed in the UK.
I was 10 so the fact that we had our own radio station made me a life-long fan from day one! Manx Radio was first housed in a caravan by Hillberry Road, Onchan. A blue plaque identifies the location.
TT 1964 saw the voices of Peter Kneale from the Grandstand, Dollin Kelly and Jack Quayle at Sulby Bridge and Ian Cannell from Keppel Gate as a test broadcast as no medium wave licence had been granted by the UK postmaster general.
Shortly after the official launch, Radio Caroline moored in Ramsey Bay and started broadcasting, a powerful rival. In 1965 I recall the studios positioned on Loch Promenade into Castle Street which also housed an aquarium, amusement arcade and Reece’s billiard saloon.
Some time later the present premises on Douglas Head became the home for the national broadcaster, a status recognised by Tynwald in 2014. TT 1967 saw Peter Kneale (subsequently to be recognised as ‘the voice of the TT’ ) as the ‘anchorman’ at the Grandstand for the first full TT commentaries with a team around the course.
Peter continued in this role each year at every TT and Manx Grand Prix until his death in 2002.
Round the course commentary points changed over the years as speeds increased and amongst the commentary teams were Jack Cretney, Ken Leece, Geoff Cannell, Tommy Robb, Roy Moore, Maurice Mawdsley and others.
In my opinion, this year’s TT broadcasting team ‘anchored’ by Chris Boyde, featuring Chris Kinley and team has continued the quality of information which fans expect from ‘the best biking station in the world’. The news coverage over the years has seen a number of respected journalists involved such as Terry Cringle, Colin Brown, Graham Bell, Simon Richardson, John Moss, Beth Espey, James Davis and others whose function to report impartially and without fear or favour is of prime importance.
The present line up of young journalists have brought a fresh perspective to news broadcasting and features on subjects which have been recognised by the industry for quality and innovation. Who can forget the ‘on the scene’ reporting by broadcaster Alan Jackson from the Summerland tragedy in 1973?
I remember his morning shows with his ‘Hi Ho!’ call to all the ‘Jollybodies’ before he was headhunted by BBC Radio Merseyside.
I had forgotten that the ‘Mannin Line‘ originated with him. At first a help line section of his show.
A number of presenters have gone on to chair this long-running programme.
Andy Mac, David Callister, Roger Watterson, Stu Peters, Andy Wint and more have gone on to cover controversial subjects with significant public participation.
Years ago the government of the day tried to reduce the number of Mannin Line programmes each week.
I organised petitions to retain the level of programmes.
My family laugh at me for being an avid listener, even today.
I have been known to ‘correct’ callers on the programme by shouting at the radio and even on occasion the presenters!
It is though a useful outlet for some public opinions that may not be heard elsewhere otherwise. A real strength and legal requirement upon Manx Radio is speech content.
In a world of soundbites and fake news the listener or reader requires a source of accurate information they can trust.
Over the years Mandate, Update, Perspective, Sunday Opinion and other in-depth programmes have often had interviews or live guests.
Who can forget the formidable combination of David Callister and Charles Guard for many years each morning discussing in depth the important issues of the day?
Manx Radio has also been at the forefront of outside broadcasts such as Tynwald and latterly FC Isle of Man matches. Remember Carlo from the Crow’s Nest restaurant cooking on air? Or John Quilliam’s ‘Know your Parish’?
The lovely Susie Richardson’s ‘swap shop’ or Mike Reynolds’s ‘afternoon delight’?
Stu Lowe and Paul Moulton covering the disco sounds with ‘Night Fever’, or Stu’s ‘golden oldies‘ show on Saturday morning?
Mike Goldie’s gardening show, Bill Chrisp with ‘country and western’ later covered by David Callister.
Late-night presenters including Chris Price, Bernie Quayle and Judith Ley.
All the ‘specialist shows’ such as ‘Sweet and Swing’ with Jim Caine whose sons Chris and Howard now provide for jazz aficionados, ‘The Opera Hour’ with Ernie Thorn, Geraldine Jamieson interviews, ‘Time for Brass’ with Ian Cottier, ‘The Folk Show’ for years hosted by John Kaneen and now talented new host John Barker.
The important Manx programming such as ‘Claare ny Gael’, ‘Shiaght Laa’ and more from Doug Fargher, Bob Carswell, Marilyn Cannell, Geoffrey Crellin, Phil Gawne and others.
Who remembers Louise Quirk who joined Manx Radio as a 16 year old straight from school?
A number of uk national publications speculated she was possibly the youngest radio DJ in the world.
Our island could be renamed ‘Isle of Sport’ so the coverage from Manx Radio, like Media Isle of Man, covers this aspect of island life just as the ‘Green Final’ did for so many of us so long ago. The mix of very experienced radio professionals such as present managing director Chris Pearson, George Ferguson (get well soon!) and Marc Tyley encourage the next generation of presenters who we welcome into our homes. As a life-long fan I am now a member of the Manx Radio Trust which rightly provides an important element of independence and wish all involved every good wish for the future of the station.