Ethics aside, Aarlorg zoo has been pretty cagey about the methods it uses to euthanise the donated pets, other than stating that they are ‘gently euthanised by trained staff’. These pets can’t be euthanised in the way a vet would normally carry out the procedure – i.e. with an injection of barbiturate that causes unconsciousness and then heart failure. Any drugs injected into the pets would then be ingested by the big cats with potentially fatal consequences.