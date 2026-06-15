One of the special things about TT is meeting friends old and new, and this year was no exception for me.
Sitting on the hedge just down from Signpost Corner, I met a lady originally from Laxey and we chatted about how so often people from Laxey would marshal on the Mountain section over the years. A number of top riders also came from the village.
Then, whilst enjoying my trip to Sarah’s Cottage one race day, I met two TT fans from Liverpool together with two other friends whose friendship had begun when they met at the TT. I believe this is one of the real positive aspects of a shared passion and experience, where lifelong friendships can be established.
The two Liverpool guys had a long history of attendance, one from 1977 and the other from 1982. One was a senior retired fire officer; the other had served as a police officer for 30 years.
During our conversation about Isle of Man experiences, the former police officer spoke to me about a memory that was as clear today as it was in 1973. Together with his family, he was present in Summerland as a 14-year-old boy on the night of the tragedy.
He described how he became separated from his parents as they left the building after trying to find a way out. Fortunately, he had got out, but his mum returned to the entrance looking for him. The good ending to the story was that he went back, connected with his mum and they escaped, and he went on to have a long career serving the public.
It is a long time since I spectated at Ramsey Hairpin or the Gooseneck. In recent years, I have watched from Guthrie’s Memorial, which has some of the most fantastic views of Ramsey and the Northern Plain, and it is one of those places that makes me realise how fortunate we are to live here in this uncertain world.
I have clear memories of a good friend, the late John O’Hare, who lived in Spring Valley in Douglas but had moved to Ramsey, and I would spot him when I was racing in the Manx Grand Prix, often sat on a wooden bench on the bank above the memorial.
Anyway, back to the Hairpin, this time not to view the races but, last week, together with other members of the Rotary Club of Douglas, I attended a guided tour of the Hairpin Woodland Park.
The club celebrated its centenary in 2024, and it was decided that, as a partnership legacy project, substantial financial support would be raised to assist this long-term project to benefit all ages.
When we arrived in the early evening, there was a beautiful blue sky and the views as we walked stretched out to the Point of Ayre in the north and towards Sky Hill, Milntown and Glen Auldyn, and were a sight to dream of.
The Manx Wildlife Trust is the custodians of this special part of Manxland, and our very well-informed guides were able to explain in detail all that lay before us. The Hairpin Woodland Park comprises Claughbane in the east, Crossags in the west and Nut Glen in the southwest.
Across the site, the Trust are working to make the area better for both people and wildlife through the restoration of a conifer plantation into native broadleaf woodland and by expanding woodland cover.
The park is a place where people can enjoy, experience, explore and better understand Manx nature and the important conservation work of the Manx Wildlife Trust.
A great day out and a memorable countryside visit, it is an asset to the island’s visitor offering. MWT enables new audiences to foster closer relationships with nature, whilst helping existing users to build a deeper understanding of and empathy with the site.
The park is a Biosphere project in partnership with the Isle of Man Government, Milntown and the Rotary Club of Douglas. As a nature reserve, it is managed to protect the island’s rarest woodland plants and create a nature-rich environment, with native woodland ecosystems created, managed and conserved to benefit wildlife.
Careful long-term woodland management creates resilience through diversity and long-term carbon sequestration through an ecosystem approach that promotes older trees, larger volumes of deadwood and healthy soils.
Through skilful nurturing, rare species and an abundance of wildflowers, birds and invertebrates flourish in idyllic woodland scenery. Novel carbon-farming approaches are demonstrated to inspire farmers, gardeners and local landowners.
It is a fantastic project that will encompass native woodland, wetlands, meadows and a forest garden to showcase sustainability, wildlife and carbon capture. There are play areas for young people, opportunities to discover more about our island’s natural history, and extensive pathways for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy this wonderful place.
I am an enthusiastic advocate for the health benefits, both physical and mental, that come from interaction with nature. There is much scientific evidence that doing so significantly boosts wellbeing. Stress hormones are lowered and symptoms of anxiety and depression are alleviated.
One study found that spaces with diverse natural features consisting of trees, birds and plants provide strong mental health benefits, with effects lasting up to eight hours. Engaging in physical activity in a natural environment lowers blood pressure, helps regulate weight and decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease.
We are perfectly placed on our island to engage with diverse ecosystems which are ideal for improving mental and physical health, including the Hairpin Woodland Park, but also our wonderful 17 National Glens, coastal reserves, extensive public footpath networks and woodland trails.
In terms of a future sustainable tourism offering, ongoing investment and maintenance are obviously prerequisites, but these assets can work alongside our heritage transport systems and the unique offering of so many different natural and historical features within easy reach of each other.
Combine that with some of the special food delights that we have on offer: award-winning Manx cheeses, pure beer from a number of local producers, the best ice cream and, of course, fruits of the land and sea. My particular favourites from the latter are traditionally oak-smoked Manx kippers and, of course, queenies served in a variety of different ways.
Where is your favourite place to recharge your batteries?
Hillside walks, a ramble in the countryside, a walk along a deserted beach with only the sound of the sea and birdsong? Once again, we have much to be thankful for because of the foresight of those who went before us, invested, and recognised special features during the heyday of Isle of Man tourism as a natural first-choice destination.
Whilst current-day entrepreneurs look for the next big thing, there can be no question that we have much to offer in an unsettled world for those who come to spend time with us. Alongside our natural assets, a range of events and our great sporting infrastructure have proved successful over the years. We can provide a traditional warm Manx welcome in a safe environment, with seaside resorts such as Peel and Port Erin offering either fun for little ones or newer, exciting opportunities.
The now government-owned Steam Packet Company, operated by those with experience in shipping, provides an opportunity to encourage visitor growth and benefit the economy through partnership working...