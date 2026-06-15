Whilst current-day entrepreneurs look for the next big thing, there can be no question that we have much to offer in an unsettled world for those who come to spend time with us. Alongside our natural assets, a range of events and our great sporting infrastructure have proved successful over the years. We can provide a traditional warm Manx welcome in a safe environment, with seaside resorts such as Peel and Port Erin offering either fun for little ones or newer, exciting opportunities.