Summer Hill has been subjected to a significant amount of roadworks in recent years, and reporter James Campbell takes a look at whether it is one of the island's most disrupted routes....
But it often felt as though the road was closed every other week for one reason or another.
I assumed that was simply perception because I use the route so frequently, but I decided to submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to find out more.
I asked the Department of Infrastructure how many times Summer Hill - from Douglas Promenade to the roundabout at Corkill's Garage in Onchan - had been affected by roadworks during the three-year period from May 13, 2023 to May 13, 2026.
While the data does not quite support the idea of a closure every other week, it revealed there had been some form of disruption on 22 separate occasions over the past three years, which still feels like a considerable number.
The disruptions varied in duration, scale and purpose.
While some works required only parking restrictions, there were also three full road closures, one of which lasted almost six weeks.
In my view, this stretch of road is among the most disrupted on the island. While some roads have been closed for longer periods, those projects have generally involved major structural works or large-scale resurfacing schemes.
The most significant disruption came in late 2024 when the road was fully closed for six weeks between October 28 and December 8 for gas replacement works carried out by Isle of Man Energy.
The closure was felt even more keenly because it followed another full closure, this time by the DOI, between July 14 and July 28 for resurfacing works. Much of that work was effectively undone when the road had to be dug up again just three months later.
The third full closure lasted just one day and took place on November 11, 2025 to allow the installation of a roof light using a crane.
There have also been 15 occasions when temporary traffic lights were in operation. Three lasted just a single day while Manx Telecom carried out pole replacements. Most remained in place for between two and three weeks, with many linked to Isle of Man Energy gas works.
Between March 6 and March 20, 2025, temporary lights were required for emergency works following a gas escape. Other disruptions related to pipe renewals, pipe replacements and gas main renewal projects.
There have also been four periods of parking restrictions over the past three years.
Given the varied reasons and stop-start nature of the works, I asked the DOI whether it works jointly with organisations such as Isle of Man Energy, Manx Utilities and Manx Telecom to minimise disruption.
A spokesperson said: 'The Department chairs a multi-agency Joint Utilities Group (JUG), attended by all statutory authorities and Douglas City Council, where information is shared, issues discussed and works coordinated.
'While every effort is made to plan utility works ahead of road surfacing, there may occasionally be instances where failures or bursts occur after resurfacing has been completed.'
Legislation is also in place preventing utilities from digging up a newly resurfaced road within 12 months, except in emergency situations.
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