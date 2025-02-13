It’s been a little while since I looked at this week in history, so let’s take a trip back in time for a few headline events.
On February 17, 1972, the UK Parliament voted to join the European Communities, as it was then known.
After two world wars in which European nations had been dragged into horrific global conflict, there were strong calls for peace and unity.
Military stability was only one aspect, as European economies were threatened both by the giant trade market of the USA and by the vast economic resources of the Soviet Union.
In 1946, Winston Churchill called for a ‘United States of Europe or whatever name or form it may take.’
When the vote was taken in 1972, 309 MPs voted in favour and 301 against - a tiny majority, but it meant the UK would become a member from January 1, 1973.
In 1975, a referendum was held in the UK to decide whether membership should continue. Among those campaigning in favor was new Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher. 67% of voters agreed with her.
We all know what happened in 2016 when Prime Minister David Cameron bowed to pressure and called for a new referendum. The result was that 48% of UK voters wished to remain, while 52% voted to leave, which officially took place on January 31, 2020.
Among those born on February 17 was Dame Patricia Routledge (1929) - who can forget Hyacinth Bucket from Keeping Up Appearances?
In 1934, Barry Humphries was born in Melbourne, Victoria, and would go on to bring legendary alter egos such as Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson to public acclaim.
On February 18, 1977, American rock band KISS played their first concert in their hometown venue, Madison Square Garden, in New York City.
Still rocking, I saw them in an arena show last year.
In 1969, Manx-born Bee Gee Maurice Gibb, then aged 19, married Lulu, aged 20. They divorced in 1973, and he passed away at age 53 in Miami in 2003.
Enzo Ferrari was born on this day in 1898.
A racing car driver who went on to found the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix racing team and sports car manufacturer. In 1933, Japanese artist, poet, singer, and second wife of John Lennon, Yoko Ono, was born in Tokyo.
On this day in 1952, American singers Juice Newton (Angel of the Morning) and Randy Crawford (One Day I’ll Fly Away) were born.
In 1954, John Travolta was born - famous for Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Pulp Fiction, among others.
How about February 19? Well, in 1906, William Keith Kellogg (yes, that Kellogg) had a falling out with his brother and joined Charles D. Bolin in founding ‘The Battle Creek Toasted Cornflake Company’—isn’t that a catchy name? It later became the multinational food manufacturer Kellogg’s.
On this day in 1971, the British TV chat show Parkinson, presented by Michael Parkinson, made its debut on BBC1. The show ran until 1982 and then again from 1998 to 2007.
On the same day in 1972, American singer Harry Nilsson’s single Without You began a four-week run at the top of the charts.
It was often the last record played at discos! (The song was originally written and performed by the English band Badfinger in 1970 and would reach the top 10 again with a cover version by Mariah Carey in 1994.)
I really liked Badfinger, particularly Day After Day on the Apple label, featuring George Harrison as producer and on slide guitar. Anyone else remember them? Nilsson also recorded Everybody’s Talkin’, which featured in one of my favourite movies, the 1969 production Midnight Cowboy, starring Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight.
Who remembers Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree? Released by Dawn featuring Tony Orlando, I had no idea it was the American Billboard Song of the Year in 1973 after being released on this day.
Manfred Mann’s Earth Band song Blinded by the Light was number one in America on this day in 1977. I also really like their record Joybringer.
In 1985, EastEnders aired its first episode on the BBC, and on the same day, canned and bottled Cherry Coke was introduced by Coca-Cola (not to be confused with The Kinks’ Cherry Cola!).
On February 20, 1938, UK Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden resigned, stating that Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had appeased Nazi Germany. In 1947, Earl Mountbatten of Burma was appointed the last Viceroy of India to oversee the move to independence.
On this day in 1959, Jimi Hendrix, then aged 16, played his first gig in the Temple De Hirsch synagogue basement in Seattle and was fired from the band after the first set due to ‘wild playing’.
In 1962, US astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth aboard Friendship 7.
On this day in 1974, Pretzel Logic, the third studio LP by rock band Steely Dan, was released, featuring the hit single Rikki Don’t Lose That Number - a great track!
I hadn’t heard this before, but in 2016, a four-inch lock of John Lennon’s hair sold for $35,000 to a memorabilia collector at an auction in Dallas, Texas.
On this day in 2022, 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, less than a year after the death of Prince Philip. The images of her sitting alone due to Covid restrictions at his funeral remain ingrained in memory.
February 21, 1931 - Alka-Seltzer was introduced… what did they do before that?
In 1980, British figure skater Robin Cousins won the men’s singles gold medal at the Lake Placid Winter Olympics.
On this date in 1910, Douglas Bader, British pilot and World War II flying ace, was born in London. He spent time the first few years of his life in Lezayre with his uncle William McCann.
In December 1931, while attempting aerobatics, he crashed and lost the lower part of both legs.
On the brink of death, he recovered, retook flight training, passed his check flights, and requested reactivation as a pilot.
Although there were no regulations applicable to his situation, he was retired against his will on health grounds. After the outbreak of war in 1939, he returned to the RAF - and the rest is history.
Eddie Waring, the British sports commentator - remember ‘It’s an up and under’ or ‘He’s goin’ for an early bath!’ - was born in 1910 on this date.
In 1928, Cecil Sandford, a two-time TT winner on MV Agusta machinery and two-time world champion (125cc in 1952 and 250cc in 1957), was born.
Bill Lomas also won two world championships on 350cc Moto Guzzi machines in 1955 and 1956, along with two TT races, and they were close friends.
I had the privilege of meeting both and inviting them to take part in a lap of honour celebrating the success of Italian motorcycles and competitors at the TT.
The great Australian athlete Ron Clarke was born in 1937. He held 17 world records over 5K, 10K, and 20K, as well as 2, 3, 6, and 10 miles. He was also the Mayor of the Gold Coast and passed away in 2015.
Kelsey Grammer, probably best known as Frasier Crane in Cheers and Frasier, was born in 1955 on this day.
I hope you found some of these events and characters from this week in history interesting. I always welcome feedback via the usual channels!