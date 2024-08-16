Within five years he was managing Spittall’s whole Douglas enterprise, and by the age of 25 had set up in opposition to them, as well as launching out into property speculation and had business in the great Laxey mines as well as advertising himself as a money lender. He branched out into the sale of seeds and other commodities for farmers, then opened a timber yard near Bank’s Hill and transferred his wine and spirits business to St George’s Street now occupied by Joseph Bucknall and Sons.