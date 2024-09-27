As a boy it certainly felt like the summer holidays went on for ever.
Out from under my mother’s feet in the morning at a young age to explore and have fun.
My favourite things included spending time with others including the Leece cousins whose families had rich connections with the car rallying scene on our island and in particular Manx Auto Sport.
We would either make up ‘rally stages’ around the streets nearby to race our bikes around or go ‘off road’ at the Gooseneck behind Ballakermeen School or on the then vacant site between Thorny Road and Stoney Road which now houses the infant section of Scoillyn Jubilee (formerly known as Ballaquayle).
We also had fun emulating rally heroes of the day with our latest Dinky or Corgi cars.
It seems funny now looking back but these diecast cars were really exciting because of the latest innovations such as suspension that worked or little diamond-like lights on the Mini Coopers which were designed in the style of the real cars that competed on the Monte Carlo Rally and other events.
It was really good to see all the cars that came to our island recently as part of the ‘Festival of Motoring’ which first started in 2021.
Many of the cars brought back happy memories.
The theme this year was British classic cars which proved a great success and a very welcome boost to the hospitality industry.
It was pleasing to see even when the official events were completed a number of those who were involved stayed on to enjoy our island at leisure.
The visitors also enjoyed our unique heritage attractions including afternoon tea on a steam train and a visit to the Manx Motor Museum at Jurby.
And they tasted the delicious food at the Victory Cafe.
The event also provided the opportunity to raise money for the special charity established in memory of Lucas Martin ‘Looky’s Aid’.
We are an ideal venue for these events and our rich motorsport heritage is a significant attraction.
It is important that we continue to adopt a ‘can do’ approach to facilitating opportunities for such events as the island has been a natural draw way back to the 1905 international tourist trophy, a motor race held on closed public roads along the ‘High Roads course’ which included four laps of the 51.125-mile course (a total of 208.5 miles).
Prior to that the island had hosted trials for the Gordon Bennett Cup because the English government had banned motor racing on its roads.
Of course the same happened for the Tourist Trophy motorcycle races first on the St John’s course in 1907 then the Mountain Course in 1911.
When I was minister of fun, the Manx Motor Racing club organised events which took place from the TT Grandstand around the Willaston circuit which were really exciting, but unfortunately, among other things, the road conditions in places are no longer suitable.
However they now run thrilling annual events which take on The Sloc, Creg Willey’s and Lhergy Frissell during the Manx Classic event.
There is also an active Manx Classic Car Club, many of which were involved with the recent events and the lovely cars from yesteryear can be seen at many events particularly during the summer months.
My memories from days long ago of Corgi and Dinky cars remain and I am sure I will not be the only boy who never grew up who still has a collection of these die-cast replicas.
Most collectors seem to want them in immaculate condition with original boxes but I prefer mine to be ‘playworn’ as that reawakens those days with my friends.
It is great news to see that because of the success of the ‘Manx Festival of Motoring’ the organiser shave launched two new and exciting events to the calendar for 2025.
The Isle of Man Minifest will take place between May 2 and 5, while the Isle of Man Ford Fest is planned for September 12-15.
These events will be run alongside the Festival of Motoring later that month, which has convertibles as its theme next year.
---------------------------------
Back when I was my grandson Stan’s age, the age I am now seemed ancient.
I don’t know if it is just me, but inside I still feel much younger than my birth certificate would testify.
The expressions ‘young at heart’ and so on seem to apply in my case.
I feel really fortunate to have enjoyed good health all my life and most days love to get out with my dogs Rosie and Ted for a walk around our lovely island discovering new places or continuing to enjoy old favourites.
I have a little bit of arthritis in my left knee which is nothing to worry about and it is only a bit of an issue trying to get comfortable in bed.
Indeed my doctor said to keep up with my walking which would help with the condition.
I remember my dad always used to turn to the back of his newspaper first of all to read the obituaries and sadly all too often when I read my paper like him I see friends no longer with us.
So my philosophy in life is to make the most of each day.
Some time ago I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes which I am generally keeping on top of with a combination of exercise and healthy (usually) eating, although I am naughty from time to time when it comes to chocolate! Then a few years ago it was determined that I needed glasses for reading.
Now in similar fashion, although I am certainly not deaf I have just been sorted out with ear buds to assist my hearing.
Perhaps due to years of loud music and motorcycles, I have become a bionic man.
When you compare these minor adjustments with what some have tocope with or for those who have passed away at a young age I am really fortunate.
---------------------------------
Thanks for the feedback on last week’s piece about the 50th anniversary of the Manx Gateway club.
One of those who got in touch provided a little more information about John Quayle who was one of the initial people who started the club.
His brother Brianwas born with Down’s syndrome.
John, up to a few months ago when his wife passed away and he developed serious ill health, was at Manx Gateway every Tuesday night helping Rayna and the other volunteers in any way he could.
He is now resident at the Silverdale care home in Ballasalla where he is being looked after by the caring staff.
He loves to wear his Gateway ‘logo’ clothes and has the plaque which was presented to him after 25 years service proudly on display in his room.
Very best wishes and sincere thanks to John for all he has done and thanks to his niece for the update.