Carry them to a well-ventilated, shaded area and restrict their activity. Encourage them to drink cool water but do not given them iced water, or hose them down with very cold water because the temperature shock could kill them (in fact, don’t use a hose at all because any water trapped inside the pipe could be extremely hot if it’s been exposed to the sun). If the dog refuses to drink, sprinkle drops of water onto their lips and gums, and onto the pads of their feet.