By the time this article is published, our early summer heat wave is bound to have evaporated and so you may think that issuing the MSPCA’s annual ‘animals in hot weather’ warning has come a bit late in the day, but this year we’re reflecting on the ignorance show by certain pet owners – or, more specifically, dog owners – in the hope that we can change their behaviour in the future.
Regular readers of this column will know all too well that a dog left in a vehicle, even on an overcast day with the windows cracked open, can die very quickly, in a matter of minutes, from the heat.
These readers will also be aware that if they are concerned about a dog being left in a vehicle they should call the police who will do their best to contact the owner using the vehicle’s registration number.
We haven’t received any calls so far this summer about dogs being left in vehicles, so maybe the message is getting through and owners are realising it’s best to leave their pets at home at this time of year.
However, we have received several complaints about dogs being walked in high temperatures, during the hottest part of the day, on roads and pavements that are, at best, uncomfortably hot on a dog’s paws; or, at worst, burning the sensitive pads on a dog’s paws.
Several concerned observers took to social media to ask the owners of these dogs whether they would consider walking barefoot alongside their pets, wearing a warm coat, to simulate their dogs’ discomfort.
We’ve also heard reports that dogs are having balls thrown for them during the very hot weather, which is evidently (to most of us, at least) not a good idea. Most dogs don’t know how to self-regulate when they are used to chasing balls, and so won’t stop when they overheat.
If you think your dog is suffering from heat stroke (signs are excessive panting, drooling, wobbling, vomiting – generally acting in a disorientated manner) you must act quickly.
Carry them to a well-ventilated, shaded area and restrict their activity. Encourage them to drink cool water but do not given them iced water, or hose them down with very cold water because the temperature shock could kill them (in fact, don’t use a hose at all because any water trapped inside the pipe could be extremely hot if it’s been exposed to the sun). If the dog refuses to drink, sprinkle drops of water onto their lips and gums, and onto the pads of their feet.
Even if the dog is responding well to cooling treatments it is imperative that you contact an emergency vet for professional advice.
At this time of year the dogs in the MSPCA’s kennels enjoy play time in paddling pools and they are given frozen vegetables in Kongs.
Pluto, in particular, loves a dip in the sea (to be honest, he enjoys doing this even in cold weather!) and stretching his legs on a beach. He’s a seven-year-old bloodhound cross collie and so, as you can imagine, he has lots of energy and needs plenty of exercise for those big, long legs of his.
Pluto is a gentle giant, and he’s super friendly with people whether he knows them or not.
He’s a bit more selective with other dogs, but he’s generally well-mannered around them as long as he is being guided and given confidence by his human companion.
We think he would be best suited to an active new home where he is the only pet in the household, with children who are big enough to cope with a very bouncy, very large, very daft dog.
Pluto’s new owners will need to help him overcome his anxiety about car journeys.
Like many collies, he has an inbuilt dislike of cars and is very stressed when he needs to travel in one. He will probably never learn to love car rides, but with gentle and consistent encouragement he will learn to cope with them.