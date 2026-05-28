Speeds now achieved are immense - 162mph on Sulby straight last year and a new lap record in excess of 121mph. Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, after consultation with technical officials and other race organisers, introduced ‘calming down’ measures for this year’s TT, including the compulsory use of ‘pump’ fuel and the fitting of restrictive plates between the throttle bodies and the manifolds of the engine to narrow the air-intake capacity.