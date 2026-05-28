‘The Hidden Cost of Cute’.
That’s the name given to a new campaign launched by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, now known simply as Battersea, to raise awareness of the role social media is playing in dogs’ and cats’ health - Facebook, Instagram, TicTok and the like are rapidly changing how people expect dogs and cats to look, behave and be treated.
The ‘cute’ content that fills social media feeds is influencing decision-making too, driving demand for pets with exaggerated features like flat faces, folded ears, very short legs and screw tails.
But these trends come with serious implications, and many dogs and cats with extreme characteristics are being relinquished when owners can no longer cope with the high emotional and financial costs of caring for an animal with such complex needs.
Battersea wants to change this. The charity acknowledges that most pet owners would never want to see an animal suffer, but many people are simply not aware that the look they love is causing harm.
By raising awareness of the impact of extreme characteristics, Battersea wants to help more people make informed choices when they are next thinking about buying a pet, or deciding what content to share online.
Battersea is asking for people to think twice before liking or sharing content featuring dogs and cats with extreme characteristics.
The charity is also asking for owners to share their experiences of caring for such animals via www.battersea.org.uk/costofcute, so that they can help other people make informed choices.
The MSPCA fully supports Battersea’s initiative, and shares a love of, and respect for, animals that are not so obviously cute … animals like Leo the cat.
Put simply, Leo is a ‘poster boy’ for cats who have been in a bad accident – we think he was hit by a car some time ago.
He came to us with a front leg he couldn’t use (it just dangled and he was evidently in pain); a wire sticking out from his chin (the result of veterinary treatment to join together a broken jaw, which didn’t work) and an infected wound; and an eye that doesn’t see straight (we’re not completely sure how this impacts on his sight, but his other eye is fine).
His useless leg was amputated and the wire loop was removed from his jaw, and he’s recovered well from his surgery.
You’d think Leo would be grumpy and reluctant to be touched, but he’s quite the opposite - he’s one of the friendliest cats we’ve ever had in our cattery. In fact, he is incredibly mobile and very chatty.
He’s a huge cat, which matches his larger than life character, and all the team at Ard Jerkyll want to take him home, but we think he’d be happiest as the only pet in a household so that he can live life his way, unencumbered by any competition.
His jaw is still a bit wobbly and so he will need to live on a soft food diet, and he loves to be outdoors as well as indoors but because it’s likely he was hit by a car his new home will need to be well away from roads. An enclosed back garden would be ideal.
The individual or family who take Leo home with them will be guaranteed to have the most amazing companion in their lives. He really is special, and far more worthy of attention than some of his distant cousins who may be social media stars, but whose health issues are more hidden.
In fact, as a 10-year-old cat Leo should have another six to 10 years of health and happiness ahead of him. He deserves them.
If you want to meet Leo, or any of our other rescue cats, please visit the cattery between 1pm and 4pm any day except Mondays and Thursdays.