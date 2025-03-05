In the summer of 1944 Kathleen Oates - a Wren assigned to the Women's Royal Naval Service during the Second World War - was transferred to the Isle of Man. During her time on the island, she wrote dozens of letters to home which provide a unique commentary on the operations at Ronaldsway and what life was like on the Isle of Man 80 years ago. Her daughter, CHRISTINE SMITH, pores through her mother’s letters as part of a series of columns based on Kathleen Oates’s writing...
Eighty years ago this week, Kathleen Oates devoted her free time to discovering more of the Isle of Man while she could. She was well aware that her position as a Wren did not result in a predictable lifestyle: she could be reposted at a moment’s notice or – more likely, as it turned out – her easy work schedule could change and become far more demanding.
Kathleen took advantage of the good weather at the start of March to explore Port Soderick, which she did by herself as none of her other friends were off-duty. ‘It seemed to me more like the Isle of Man places which I’ve seen in the photograph album at home, than other places which I’ve been to. The bay, and beach itself was lovely, but the traces of peacetime activity spoilt it. There were remains of the Monkey House and Oyster Saloon. I wandered around the rocks to the Veined Rocks and the Wishing Well. There was a sign up saying “Gangway to caves and Lion rocks extended to Pirates Cove and Leavers Creek – natures beauty”. Unfortunately, the gangway was down so I couldn’t explore Pirates Cove. I saw a notice to the oyster beds but couldn’t get there either. Port Soderick is one of the bays where we do the high dive bombing, so I watched the details [details are soldiers given special duties – in this case, pilots] come in and bomb the target – very interesting. I climbed up some steps up the cliff face and came to where the Marine Drive railway used to run. I thought I’d be able to follow the tracks into Douglas, but found that I was eventually stopped and the only way I could continue into Douglas was via the main road. A little more of my curiosity satisfied! I want to visit all these places eventually.’ The detailed description was because both her parents and Granny had holidayed on the Isle of Man.
The next day, she had the company of another Wren for a walk to Port Saint Mary ‘all along the coast – this was a new way to both of us as previously we’ve gone by road. The sun was brilliant, and the sea seemed so blue and the grass bright green - the fields come right to the rocks. We called at Wendy’s for tea and had egg and chips, a roll and butter and two home-made cakes for 2/ each.’
On Saturday March 3, both the Janes accompanied Kathleen to Port Grenaugh. ‘We changed into civvies which was the first delight. I wore a blouse and skirt belonging to Jane and my mac and Wren shoes (as we were going to scramble over rocks)… It was really lovely out – the primroses were flowering in the hedgerows, the first sign of spring. When we reached the bay we first scrambled over the rocks as far as we could – then Cynthia introduced us to the game of Ducks and Drakes. We scrambled to the top of the cliffs – wandered a way along, before we decided that we were really hungry and must get some tea. There was a little cottage in the glen that led down to the bay and there we enquired and were shown into the sitting room of the cottage. We relaxed in front of a big fire in comfy armchairs – looked at magazines - and felt really at home! During this time, 4 eggs were being boiled! We had a lovely tea, eggs, heaps of bread and butter and jam and cake - and you can guess how hungry we were. Cycling home in the evening, everything seemed perfect – we were alone on the road, the sea over to the left and hilltops on the right, with the sun sinking behind. In a way – I’ve been more happy here than anywhere else in the W.R.N.S.’
Kathleen was less impressed with Sunday activities on March 4. ‘We had the usual dreary routine of divisions – the only enjoyable part of that is marching backwards and forwards to the airfield. Standing about 20 minutes while the Captain inspects, is not very amusing.’
However, she would have been pleased at the way she had used her time during the week as one of the Subbys (Sub Lieutenant) was having to go into hospital – which would mean that she was back on Night Flying duties once more, restricting her free time. ‘I understand it’s only temporary – but I’ve a very strong feeling that once we get on to N/F again we don’t get off as easily. Hey lack a day – all my lovely afternoon and evening cycle rides gone! One can’t go very far in the afternoon when one has to be back for duty.’ This was a far cry from her attitude when she arrived on the Isle of Man the previous August, desperate for a clear role in her work, as she had been so bored and purposeless by the end of her posting in Liverpool.
As well as appreciating being able to explore her surroundings, she also enjoyed the fun and socialising at the Ronaldsway base. On March 5, there was an evening dance in the Wrens’ Rec (recreation room). ‘This was good fun, especially as we were allowed to wear civvies. I thoroughly enjoyed the Hokey-Cokey and ‘Eightsome Reel’. The latter is a mad sort of thing, for which you need plenty of energy. We were with a crowd of the airgunners from the C.R.R. - and were on the point of collapse when the dance finished.’ It is currently assumed that C.R.R. stood for ‘Control Room Ronaldsway’, but this is just speculation; research is ongoing.
Food was as important as ever, with Kathleen enjoying apples posted from Leicester. She finished her first letter of the week home from the YWCA canteen ‘while waiting for supper – fried egg – quite an event to have eggs in a canteen!’.
Correspondence with her family that week revealed that they were making the most of the different goods available in Leicester and the Isle of Man. The no-comb-to-be-found saga finally finished when sister Dorothy came home with one she had purchased, at which Mum Elsie dashed out and bought another couple at 7d each, while they were available, reassuring Kathleen that her conscience could now be clear in using the one which they had sent on a fortnight earlier. Meanwhile, Kathleen was stocking up on bottles of salad cream, to take home on leave – she already had three stashed away. However, there was no Camp Coffee to be found locally and clearly none in Leicester either, as the family had asked her to look out for it.
She had another letter from the friend working long hours in a northern munitions factory, who had finished her stint there – and who had accomplished her economic goal of being able to buy a brand-new suit, in addition to the new shoes she had already acquired, thanks to the relatively high pay. Someone had given her a bag of clothing oddments for amateur dramatics and she found a pair of black silk stockings in it – ‘rather thick but fully fashioned – which she sent on to me. They’ll do for every day wear.’
Pops wrote briskly from Leicester on March 4: ‘We are not too alert yet after lying awake for an hour in the early morning, waiting for the all clear – doodlebugs about – can’t say where – the wireless says northern districts, which is anywhere north of the Wash – wherever the Wash might be. Felt like old times. Mum had to keep me awake – My eyes refused to keep open – doesn’t say much for the Head Shelter Warden.’ Doodlebugs were the V1 flying bombs from Germany, so called because of the buzzing noise they made in flight. Of that week’s correspondence, only his letter to Kathleen revealed a clear reminder that the War continued.