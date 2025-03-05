Kathleen took advantage of the good weather at the start of March to explore Port Soderick, which she did by herself as none of her other friends were off-duty. ‘It seemed to me more like the Isle of Man places which I’ve seen in the photograph album at home, than other places which I’ve been to. The bay, and beach itself was lovely, but the traces of peacetime activity spoilt it. There were remains of the Monkey House and Oyster Saloon. I wandered around the rocks to the Veined Rocks and the Wishing Well. There was a sign up saying “Gangway to caves and Lion rocks extended to Pirates Cove and Leavers Creek – natures beauty”. Unfortunately, the gangway was down so I couldn’t explore Pirates Cove. I saw a notice to the oyster beds but couldn’t get there either. Port Soderick is one of the bays where we do the high dive bombing, so I watched the details [details are soldiers given special duties – in this case, pilots] come in and bomb the target – very interesting. I climbed up some steps up the cliff face and came to where the Marine Drive railway used to run. I thought I’d be able to follow the tracks into Douglas, but found that I was eventually stopped and the only way I could continue into Douglas was via the main road. A little more of my curiosity satisfied! I want to visit all these places eventually.’ The detailed description was because both her parents and Granny had holidayed on the Isle of Man.