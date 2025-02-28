‘Suzanne takes you down to her place near the river; you can hear the boats go by, you can spend the night beside her; and you know that she’s half-crazy, but that’s why you wanna be there; and she feeds you tea and oranges that come all the way from China; and just when you mean to tell her that you have no love to give her; then she gets you on her wavelength and she lets the river answer; that you’ve always been her lover and you wanna travel with her; and you know that she will trust you; for you’ve touched her perfect body with your mind…’