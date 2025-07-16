His career spanned 35 years as a specialist teacher and physical education adviser. Prior to retiring to the land of his birth in 1983, he had spent the last 26 years on the staff at the College of St Paul and St Mary, Cheltenham, as a senior lecturer in the Department of Physical Education, Sport and Recreation. He was heavily involved in British Colleges student sport, particularly gymnastics, and as chairman for water polo and swimming, and as a selector for the World Student Games. A published author on sport, he also had a particular interest in sport and physical recreation for those with disabilities. These interests led on to the very successful Student Festival of Sport and Island Sports School Federation.