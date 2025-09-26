The media loves to categorise swift changes in government policy as a ‘u-turn’.
But it seems this administration, and Treasury in particular, have been dogged by this sort of headline - with last week’s decision to abandon plans for an NHS Levy being perhaps the most dramatic yet.
Regressive taxation - which proportionally hits those on lower incomes hardest - is never a good idea. Treasury’s plan was for the charge to apply to everyone, even potentially those on benefit.
So, what other u-turns have been performed under this administration?
He had also proposed that the triple lock be scrapped for pensioners who reached state retirement age after 2019.
But following a House of Keys debate in February this year, it was announced that the triple lock will stay for now, pending consultation on proposals for the future uprating of state pensions.
With just one year left of the current administration, what other unpopular policy proposals could similarly be ditched entirely or left to the next government to deal with?
Plans to increase the minimum wage twice this year, to bring it up to the level of the island’s living wage, were dropped in February following ‘industry feedback’.
It had been proposed to increase the rate to £13.05 per hour from October.
But Tynwald next month will be asked to approve an even bigger increase in April next year to £13.46.
The Chamber of Commerce has warned the rise, three times the rate of inflation, will lead to more businesses closing and job losses.
Such a potentially unpopular move has to be a candidate for the next u-turn - and even if it doesn’t get pulled before Tynwald, Ministers will find themselves with a tough fight to get the motion carried.
The Department of Infrastructure’s controversial 20mph roll-out could also succumb to the pressure of having a general election just 12 months away, although DoI Minister has given no indication of any intention to change course.