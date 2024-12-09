It’s not every day you find yourself eagerly awaiting the arrival of a plate of chips
But when I heard that the Crosby Pub had started serving some special festive fries, I knew I had to give them a go.
Chef Dan and his partner Sam, the pub’s new manager, had been singing the dish’s praises, and word on the Marown grapevine was that this new Christmas menu item was nothing short of spectacular.
With my curiosity well and truly piqued and armed with a ravenous appetite, I headed to the pub to find out if the festive fries lived up to the hype.
At £12, I thought it was reasonably priced for a festive special, particularly at a pub I know and love for its warm atmosphere, good service but most importantly, great locals.
My mates had said the portion was generous, so I came prepared - with a big appetite and my best Christmas spirit.
When the dish arrived after what felt like an eternity (it was only a few minutes, but hunger does funny things), I was immediately impressed by its appearance.
A massive Yorkshire pudding sat proudly atop the plate, its golden edges brimming with promise.
The presentation was fantastic - it looked hearty, festive, and frankly, like it had been crafted with care.
I wasn’t entirely sure what I’d find inside the Yorkshire pudding, so a bit of exploration was in order.
Tucked inside were two types of meat: turkey and gammon.
Both were tender, flavourful, and generously doused in rich, savory gravy.
Alongside them sat crispy fries, the kind you dream about, and good dollops of stuffing that would make any Christmas dinner proud.
And of course, there were the pigs in blankets - honey-glazed and perfectly cooked. These deserve their own fan club.
The Yorkshire pudding itself was a revelation.
It wasn’t just a decorative shell - it was a key player, holding the entire dish together with a perfect balance of crispiness and soft, doughy texture.
As for the pigs in blankets, I did what any sensible person would do and saved them for last. They were the cherry on top of an already brilliant dish.
If I had one tiny critique, it’d be the gravy - purely because I wanted more of it (I’m the kind of person who likes my Christmas dinner swimming in the stuff).
Another pig in a blanket or two wouldn’t have gone amiss either, but that’s more about my greed than any shortcoming in the dish.
For £12, it’s exceptional value.
This isn’t just a plate of fries; it’s a festive feast that will leave you warm, full, and seriously considering a nap.
Paired with one of the Crosby’s well-poured pints (I opted for Pravha but plenty of other drinks available), it’s an experience that celebrates everything we love about pub grub at Christmas - comforting, indulgent, and made with care.
As we enter the festive season, it’s clear the Isle of Man’s eateries are pulling out all the stops with seasonal specials.
The Crosby Pub’s festive fries have set the bar high, but I’m more than happy to keep sampling the competition for the sake of the Food and Farming section of the Examiner (and my taste buds).
So, if you’ve got a favorite festive dish from a local spot, let me know at [email protected]. I’ll do the hard work of tasting and reporting back.
In the meantime, I highly recommend heading to the Crosby to give these festive fries a go. Just don’t forget to bring your appetite—and maybe ask for extra gravy (come on Dan, it’s Christmas!).