Since I moved to the Isle of Man in 2023, it's been her go-to spot whenever she visits me in Douglas.
So, when the Strand Street favourite shut its doors last August, that was not an easy phone call to make.
Thankfully, the conversation went much smoother when I got to ring her with good news: Henderson & Glass (H&G) was reopening, and I’d been invited for a sneak preview.
At first glance, you’d think not much has changed inside H&G.
The seating layout is nearly identical, the bar is in the same spot, and the signature wood and stone finishes are still present.
But look closer and you'll spot the upgrades - starting with a large barrel-turned-drinks table near the entrance, along with high-top tables and chairs lining one side of the room.
Custom animal portraits (think Peaky Blinders) and a cleverly-designed network of exposed copper pipework in the bathrooms add playful character to the space.
But the real transformation is under the hood: a revamped drinks menu and a variety of food options that have all been thoroughly tested.
In the run-up to its official reopening on Thursday, February 13, H&G hosted two weeks of tasting sessions, inviting around 400 patrons to try cocktails, beers, and bites like pizzas and popcorn queenies - entirely on the house.
The catch? Guests were asked to fill out an online feedback form, and honesty was strongly encouraged.
One standout from the tasting sessions was the new house ale, Whimsical, brewed exclusively for the venue by Bushy’s Brewery. The ale's name is a nod to Whimsical Bars, the company behind the new H&G.
Now, full disclosure - I’m no ale expert. In fact, my typical request at beer festivals is, ‘What’s the most lager-like drink you've got?’ but even I was impressed. With a rich, bitter-like appearance and a hint of sweetness from the honey, it was dangerously drinkable. For seasoned ale lovers, the bar will also feature a rotating selection of guest ales, all supplied by Bushy’s.
Next, we turned to cocktails. Our server reassured us that if nothing on the extensive menu caught our eye, the mixologists were ready to whip up something.
I chose the Mighty Manx Daiquiri, a blend of blackberries, Fynoderee Silver Glastyn rum, lime, and honey syrup. Daiquiris can be hit or miss for me - sometimes too sweet- but this one struck the perfect balance. Initially, the drink had a tart jam ingredient, but feedback from customers (including mine) led to that being removed.
My partner opted for a Manx twist on the classic Moscow Mule: a chilled tin tankard filled with Glastyn rum, ginger beer, fresh lime, and ginger syrup - a refreshing delight.
After wrapping up our feedback forms, we left H&G thoroughly satisfied.
The experience gave me plenty to rave about on the phone to my mum the next day.