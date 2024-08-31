A popular Douglas coffee and cocktail venue is changing ownership.
Charlie Clague and his business partners have acquired Henderson & Glass on Castle Street and will officially take over from tomorrow (September 1).
Mr Clague explained: ‘Over the past three years, Henderson & Glass has earned a well-deserved reputation as a go-to destination for amazing coffee, awesome cocktails and delicious food.
‘As we take the helm, we are looking forward to building on the success it has enjoyed and further establishing Henderson & Glass as a leading venue in the capital.
‘We have exciting innovations planned which we can’t wait to share.’
Charlie added: ‘I’d like to pay tribute to the incredible work that Chris, Danny and the whole team have done creating such a vibrant business over the past three years.
‘They have put in an incredible amount of commitment, and we will honour that by building on what they have achieved and taking Henderson & Glass to new heights.’
Henderson & Glass will close for a few weeks to allow for the handover to be completed.
Charlie said: ‘I hope everyone will come down later in September when Henderson & Glass re-opens under our stewardship.’
The Isle of Man hospitality sector has faced challenges in recent years, but Charlie said the success of Henderson & Glass is an example of what can be achieved.
He explained: ‘I firmly believe that now is exactly the time to invest in hospitality.
‘With a precise mix of hard work, the right offering, and a committed team, you can create an exciting location that draws people in.
‘That is exactly what we will do with Henderson & Glass; enhancing what has been built in the past three years and innovating to deliver a unique and exciting venue for the Isle of Man.’