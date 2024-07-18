I have been following the debate and I have discussed with many of the MHKs and almost all of them are sincere and passionate about assisted dying. I respect them all. However, I can see that there is a gap in the understanding of the MHKs when it comes to practicality and safeguarding. There are several groups of MHKs on this matter of assisted dying. One group is dying to bring the Assisted Dying Bill in this session (if not in this parliament). Another group raised valid concerns and is desperately trying to prove that their concerns on various safeguards are not clearly addressed by the proponents of the bill. Yet another group comprises possibly two subgroups: one genuinely concerned and wants to vote no, and the other says they are concerned but still want to vote yes. They seem to be convincing themselves that despite all the loopholes, impracticalities, ambiguities, and lack of evidence, it is OK to vote yes to the bill. I would have expected that lawmakers need to be absolutely certain about all aspects of the bill before they vote yes! If you look and consider the names of the eight MHKs who want to push through with this bill despite much ambiguity, you can tell why there is such a sway in their argument.