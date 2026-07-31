I was reminded that Peter Buckley's gold medal from the 1966 cycling road race is on display alongside other cycling memorabilia at the Leece Museum in Peel. The museum is named after Eddie Leece, who started it with Frank Quayle in 1984. I'll return to Eddie on another occasion. I knew him well and he led a fascinating life, serving as headteacher of Peel Clothworkers', a member of the Board of Education, chairman of Peel Commissioners on two occasions and one of only three Freemen of the City of Peel.