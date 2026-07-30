If you are interested in offering a home to a cat or kitten(s), then please do so in a way that gives you the best chance of a happy outcome. We have several pairs of kittens in our cattery at the moment, including two-month-old sisters Fawn (pink nose) and Flora (brown nose). They were born in shed in Maughold and brought to us for hand rearing (their mother has not been caught as yet). They are still quite shy, but given they’re so young they have plenty of development time to become more confident and outgoing.