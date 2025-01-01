In response to the footage, the RSPCA launched an independent review of the Assured scheme, to be carried out over several months, and to include unannounced visits to more than 200 members of the scheme. The charity has also pledged to invest £2 million into technology such as CCTVs and body worn cameras. An RSPCA spokesperson said ‘While 94% of people choose to eat meat, fish, eggs and dairy, it is the right thing to do to work with farmers now to improve the lives of animals … There is currently little or no legal protection for farmed animals, and very little enforcement … We have pioneered change through RSPCA Assured, which has led to improvements throughout the industry including CCTV in slaughterhouses, banning barren battery cages for hens and sow stalls for pigs, giving salmon more space to swim and developing slower growing chicken breeds who have a better quality of life’.