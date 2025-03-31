It was the story that sent gasps of disbelief through social circles across the Isle of Man - and had everyone clicking to read.
The problem? Many of you didn’t believe it.
So, to put the record straight: yes, Wetherspoon has confirmed it is opening its first pub on the Isle of Man - and no, it isn’t an elaborate April Fools’ joke.
Here’s how we know.
After a tip-off from the ever-reliable Manx rumour mill, the story was confirmed by Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon, who works in the company’s communications department.
I’ve never met Eddie personally, but he’s been handling Wetherspoon’s media enquiries for as long as I’ve been a journalist.
I’ve dealt with him on many occasions while working for UK outlets. In short, he’s a bona fide company spokesperson with decades of experience - and when he confirms something, you can take it seriously.
We also verified the news again with a chat with another well-placed source (and we’ll be able to tell you more about that in due course).
Secondly, the story was published online at around 5.30pm on Monday.
According to tradition, you can only play an April Fools’ prank during the morning hours of April 1 - miss the noon deadline and you become the fool yourself (apparently).
This was not a prank published early - it’s a genuine story.
Finally - and this is something I feel strongly about - I’m not a fan of April Fools’ stories in the news. In a time when misinformation is rife and even world leaders can dismiss legitimate journalism by calling it ‘fake news’ (yes, I’m looking at you, Mr President), I believe readers should be able to turn to their local news without second-guessing whether the story is real.
So, there you have it.
While the timing wasn’t ideal, we thought it best to let you know as soon as possible - and, crucially, before the 12-hour April 1 window started, to avoid causing even more confusion.
Admittedly, it’s the sort of story that feels tailor-made for April 1: a big UK chain landing on the island after years of speculation and debate.
Wetherspoon has long been the subject of local pub rumours - but this time, it’s the real deal.
As ever, we’ll leave the pranks to the comedians - our job is to bring you the facts, even if sometimes they seem too surprising to be true.