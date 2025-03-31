The Isle of Man is set to welcome its first-ever Wetherspoon pub, with the UK-based hospitality chain confirming its arrival to the Isle of Man Examiner.
The new venue will take over the premises of the former 1886 Bar and Grill on Regent Street in Douglas.
The opening is expected to have a noticeable impact on the local hospitality scene, with the brand’s reputation for affordable food and drink likely to prove popular with residents and visitors alike.
Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: ‘We are looking forward to opening a Wetherspoon pub on the Isle of Man.
‘Wetherspoon pubs have proven popular with customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
The move will create a number of new jobs, while existing staff at 1886 are expected to transfer to the new venture.
Recruitment for additional roles is already underway.
Founded in 1979 by businessman Tim Martin, Wetherspoon has grown to become one of the largest pub operators in the British Isles.
The company currently runs almost 900 pubs across the UK and Republic of Ireland and is known for converting distinctive buildings into pubs - often former banks, cinemas, and theatres.
Its expansion into the Isle of Man has been the subject of much speculation in recent years, with confirmation of the opening expected to draw significant interest from both loyal Wetherspoon customers and curious first timers.
1886 Bar and Grill opened its doors back in 2019 after Thompson Holdings Ltd bought the site for £1.05m in March 2018.